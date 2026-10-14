Gorgeous Sydney Sweeney Hilariously Goes Incognito in a Wig for Fun Day Out With Her Bestie [PHOTOS]

The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney has hilariously worn a wig for a fun day spent incognito with her best pal.

Sweeney, 29, had a lovely time at Pacific Park, an amusement park located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, in Santa Monica, California.

Having recently doubled-down on her nakedness in a new campaign video for sports prediction platform Novig, she was far less recognizable in her sneaky disguise.

The “Anyone But You,” “Immaculate,” “Madame Web,” and “Christy” star took to social media to share her wig-wearing experience with her fans.

Sydney Sweeney Looked Rather Fetching in Her Dark Wig

Sydney Sweeney shared her disguised experience at Pacific Park with the 26.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The caption on her post reads, “when ur bestie shows up and says “here put this wig on” 😂🥰.” Sweeney also tagged her friend, a girl called Jayde Hafner, in the post.

Her post includes a carousel of ten photographs and four videos. The pictures include several of Sweeney in her delightful dark wig — and suffice it to say that she looks rather fetching in it. There are two pictures of Sweeney with Hafner, and another of a brilliant caricature they had drawn of themselves at the park. There is also a picture of some delicious-looking fried chicken, onion rings, and French fries that they enjoyed. Videos include two of the friends on a pirate ship (one taken from inside the ride, one from outside) and one of Sweeney challenging herself on an attraction in which the participant has to hang for as long as possible (she does very well!).

It really does look like the two friends had a genuinely fun-filled day.

To highlight the fun nature of the experience, MGMT’s 2007 track “Kids” plays over Sweeney’s post.

Sweeney’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Sweeney’s Fans & Followers Love Her Post

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Sydney Sweeney’s amusement park post is as bustling as the park itself. Her fans and followers have left lots of messages saying how much they enjoyed the insight into her fun day (and, of course, how much they love her).

Her friend Jayde Hafner, who joined her for the occasion and gave her the wig, commented, “HAHAH I love you 🤪💗.”

One of Sweeney’s followers posted, “Hahahah love this!!!!”

Another follower said, “you guys are so cute!!”

Someone else simply wrote, “you’re the sweetest ❤️.”

“I like this brunette version 😍,” proclaimed somebody else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “So lovely 🧡 have fun both 🎡✨ Stay yourself and do what you love 🫶🏻.”

Sweeney has already spent a lot of time enjoying herself this year with her friends and boyfriend, record executive Scooter Braun. However, having also had a very busy year professionally, she’s undoubtedly earned some more downtime.

In addition to her aforementioned Novig campaign and appearing in various American Eagle adverts, she’s voiced a fictionalized version of herself in the animated sitcom “Family Guy,” and starred in the final season of the immensely-popular psychological drama “Euphoria.”

Sweeney also has several future projects lined up, including three movies next year alone. They are the thriller sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the military sci-fi action space opera film “Gundam,” and the tragicomedy “Custom of the Country.”

We love seeing Sweeney enjoying herself with her bestie. Moreover, we’re looking forward to all of her upcoming work.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.