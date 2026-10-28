Major Update in Hayden Panettiere’s  Investigation

Authorities have announced a major development in the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death.

The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina confirmed Wednesday that its investigation into the actress’s death has concluded, with officials determining that her death was accidental.

The department said the decision was made “based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation,” according to Page Six.

The Investigation Has Been Closed

Panettiere, best known for her roles in “Heroes” and “Nashville,” was 36 when she died on Aug. 16.

The announcement follows a September determination by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office that the actress died from the toxic effects of several substances, including fentanyl. The coroner classified her death as accidental.

In September, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Panettiere’s death was attributed to the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used medically for pain relief and anesthesia. Alprazolam, commonly sold under the brand name Xanax, is prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant, while quetiapine, also known as Seroquel, is an antipsychotic medication.

The presence of 4-ANPP, a chemical compound associated with the illicit manufacture of fentanyl, was also noted in the coroner’s findings.

Emergency responders were called to the Greenville residence where Panettiere had been staying on the afternoon of Aug. 16. According to the prior reports, medical personnel attempted advanced cardiac life support measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office previously reported that there were no signs of trauma.

What Authorities Said About the Investigation

Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were at the residence when she died, according to a police report obtained by outlets. The brothers made the 911 call that brought emergency responders to the apartment.

A separate police report stated that Brian showed officers a bag containing medication Panettiere had been taking. The report also described Zach as “very emotional,” while Brian was reportedly not visibly emotional until the actress was pronounced dead.

These details describe the circumstances documented by authorities and do not establish wrongdoing by either brother.

The Drug Enforcement Administration had also been assisting with the investigation, according to previous reports.

In a statement provided in September, the agency explained its role in drug-related death investigations.

“When requested by state or local authorities, and when appropriate based on the circumstances, DEA may provide investigative or technical assistance in drug-related death investigations,” the agency told WYFF at the time. It added that such cases can be complex and take time to develop.

Brian Hickerson Previously Addressed Her Passing

Hickerson addressed Panettiere’s death in an Aug. 20 statement shared through his attorney, Sloan Ellis.

“Hayden’s death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed,” the statement provided to TMZ read. “As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play.”

The statement continued, “Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Panettiere built a successful career in Hollywood, earning recognition for portraying Claire Bennet on NBC’s “Heroes” and Juliette Barnes on the musical drama “Nashville.”

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and those who knew her. With Greenville police now confirming the conclusion of their investigation and officials ruling her death accidental, the announcement marks a significant development in the case.