Dax Shepard Shares Steamy Details of Past Romance with Kate Hudson

It’s been said that a gentleman does not kiss and tell.

That advice apparently did not reach Dax Shepard, who not only told but outright spilled when discussing his past romance with Kate Hudson during the latest edition of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Dax Dishes on Kate Hudson Romance

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Speaking with Sara and Erin Foster, creators of Netflix hit “Nobody Wants This,” Shepard recalled having a huge crush on the “Running Point” star when he first met her, through her brother Oliver Hudson.

At the time, however, she was still married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson — an inconvenient detail that did not deter the lovestruck future podcaster.

“I was at his house one night playing poker, and she came and played, and she was still with Chris,” Dax told the Foster sisters, via Us Weekly.

“I gave her 111 percent of any charm I have, right? I just thought she was so [expletive] beautiful, and I love [her movie] ‘Almost Famous,’ and, oh my God, I can’t believe she’s here,” Shepard recalled.

“I remember leaving [the event] going like, ‘Well, this is as good a job as one can do.’ She’s married, who cares, but that was a great first showing. I just had a crush on her,” he added.

After Hudson and Robinson split up in 2006, Shepard decided to take another shot when they were both invited to a friend’s dinner party. This time, his charm won her over.

“From that night on, we were just together every single day,” he said, recalling their brief romance in 2007. “[We were] making out, [expletive] all day long.”

Another Perspective

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Shepard also addressed his fling with Hudson when she and her brother Oliver appeared on his podcast back in 2024.

“First of all, very, very fun. [A] very memorable, very wonderful, fun experience,” Shepard recalled of the romance.

Hudson agreed that she and Shepard were “super compatible” and “laughed [their] asses off” during their time together.

However, the romance ended because the two were at very different stages in their lives, with Hudson navigating a major Hollywood acting career while Shepard was then best known for pulling pranks on Ashton Kutcher’s MTV hit “Punk’d.”

“I felt very ‘less than’ around you quite often,” Shepard admitted of their respective professional statures during that time.

“I think I was just in the point where I was not gonna get hired for movies anymore — I had a bunch that didn’t work — and I’m like, ‘I don’t [expletive] know what’s next’ and you were at that time making the most you ever made and having the most opportunity. … I’m following this person around as they do things I wish I were doing. It was a rough period anyways and then I felt all kinds of inadequacy in that position,” Shepard continued.

Hudson likewise admitted she was more focused on her career than her personal life at that point, remembering their relationship “was a lot fast,” adding, “Honestly, I wasn’t giving Dax what he needed and I was making choices that were not relationship-focused. I was not ready for what Dax — it was so much fun, it got hot fast … and I wasn’t prepared.”