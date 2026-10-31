‘Criminal Minds’ Cast Breaks Silence on Abrupt Cancellation After 20 Seasons: ‘So Many More Stories’

The cast of “Criminal Minds” is speaking out after Paramount+ announced that the long-running crime drama will end after 20 seasons.

The streaming service confirmed on Friday, October 30, that the show’s final season will premiere in 2027, ending a run that began on CBS in 2005.

Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Penelope Garcia, revealed that she learned about the cancellation just 90 minutes before the announcement became public.

The actress addressed the news in an Instagram video, expressing disappointment while leaving open the possibility that the series could continue elsewhere.

“Social media is sort of like getting to do your own press conference I guess. This has happened. It’s being cancelled but then it says right there it’s ending ‘for now,'” Vangsness said.

Kirsten Vangsness Reacts to ‘Criminal Minds’ Cancellation and Possible Future

Vangsness, who has appeared on the series since its first season, compared her reaction to a scene from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“You know the part in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ where Charlie gets the chocolate and it’s a little bittersweet. He’s like, ‘Thank you so much for the chocolate. Look at how long [20 seasons], that doesn’t happen ever,'” she said.

The actress also referenced showrunner Erica Messer’s belief that the series still has more stories to tell.

“But I love my job and my boss Erica Messer says there’s so many more stories to tell. So if we get to keep telling them somewhere that would be amazing. I know all of us feel the same way.”

Vangsness ended her video by discussing the possibility of another chapter for the franchise.

“Everything’s OK. Aren’t we all in a death and rebirth cycle? Yes, so maybe this goes somewhere else? What an adventure,” she said.

Paramount+ has not announced plans to move the series to another network or streaming service.

AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler and RJ Hatanaka Share Messages About the Cast

Several other cast members reacted to the announcement on Instagram.

RJ Hatanaka, who plays FBI agent Tyler Green, posted a group photograph of the cast with the caption, “Just the finest group of people,” alongside a heart emoji.

Aisha Tyler, who portrays Dr. Tara Lewis, reposted the photograph and wrote, “Family for life.”

Tyler also shared a report about the most-streamed television shows of 2026, which ranked “Criminal Minds” at No. 11 with 13.15 billion minutes watched.

AJ Cook, who has played Jennifer “JJ” Jareau since the show’s early seasons, also shared Hatanaka’s photograph.

“These people own my heart forever and always,” Cook wrote, adding heart and broken-heart emojis.

The final season will feature Joe Mantegna, Cook, Vangsness, Tyler, Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

‘Criminal Minds’ Showrunner Erica Messer Addresses the Show’s Ending

Messer also released a statement following the cancellation announcement.

“It’s hard to put into words what ‘Criminal Minds’ has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five,” Messer told The Hollywood Reporter.

“While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept ‘Criminal Minds’ going for two decades. We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together.”

The show originally premiered on CBS in September 2005, following FBI profilers in the Behavioral Analysis Unit as they investigated criminal cases.

Mandy Patinkin initially led the cast as Jason Gideon before leaving after three seasons. Mantegna later joined as David Rossi.

CBS ended the original series in 2020 after 15 seasons. Paramount+ revived it in November 2022 under the title “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

The franchise also produced two spinoffs: “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” starring Forest Whitaker, and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” starring Gary Sinise.

Paramount+ renewed the series for season 20 in March 2026, ahead of the season 19 premiere.

The final episodes are expected to arrive in 2027, although the streaming service has not announced an exact premiere date.