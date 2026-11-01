Acclaimed Director Michael Mann Hospitalized After Freak Accident

Beloved filmmaker Michael Mann is currently developing his next film, “Heat 2.” However, during a recent visit to a gun range, the 83-year-old Hollywood legend accidentally shot himself, leading to his hospitalization.

According to TMZ, during a recent visit to a Los Angeles gun range, Mann accidentally shot himself in the leg. An insider told the outlet that Mann shot himself while attempting to holster his weapon. The incident happened at around 4 p.m.

The accidental shooting has been confirmed by the LAPD. Additionally, the LAFD responded to the incident, and an ambulance transported the director to a local hospital.

This article is being updated!