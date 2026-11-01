Shay Mitchell Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Get Married to Longtime Partner Matt Babel

Shay Mitchell is opening up about why marriage isn’t part of her current plans, despite building a family with longtime partner Matt Babel.

During an appearance on Khloé Kardashian‘s podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the actress and entrepreneur discussed her relationship, motherhood and the importance of making choices that feel right for her family.

Mitchell revealed that her daughters frequently ask why their parents aren’t married, giving her opportunities to explain that relationships don’t have to follow one traditional path.

For the “Pretty Little Liars” star, her family’s happiness matters more than having a wedding.

Shay Mitchell Shares How She Explains Marriage to Her Daughters

During the podcast, Mitchell told Kardashian that her daughters regularly question why she and Babel haven’t gotten married.

“They ask me all the time, ‘Why aren’t we married?'” Mitchell shared.

Her explanation focuses on the partnership she and Babel have already built.

“Mommy and Daddy are like partners and I just didn’t want a wedding,” she explained. “I just like don’t need it.”

Mitchell said her daughters sometimes connect marriage with the romantic endings they see in movies and books.

She hopes to show them that a happy relationship can take different forms.

“I don’t need that to just be her only narrative,” Mitchell said, referring to the traditional fairy-tale ending.

The actress explained that she tells her daughters marriage is a personal choice rather than something everyone must pursue.

Kardashian supported Mitchell’s perspective, noting that families shouldn’t feel pressured to follow the same expectations.

Getty Khloe Kardashian and Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Says Her Parents Set a Positive Example

Mitchell clarified that her decision doesn’t come from a negative view of marriage.

She shared that her parents have been together for 40 years and described their relationship as an incredible example of a lasting partnership.

However, she never felt particularly drawn to planning a wedding herself.

“I love the freedom of like, ‘Hey, I’m choosing to be in this position with you right now,'” Mitchell explained.

She added that Babel makes the same choice, creating a relationship that works for both of them.

Mitchell acknowledged that her perspective could change in the future, but she feels comfortable with their current arrangement.

Kardashian agreed that successful relationships don’t need to fit a specific mold.

Their conversation highlighted how both women approach parenting with an emphasis on personal happiness and independence.

Shay Mitchell Opens Up About Motherhood and Embracing Change

Elsewhere in the interview, Mitchell discussed balancing motherhood with her acting career and growing businesses.

The BÉIS founder explained that she tries to remain fully present in whichever role she’s handling.

“If I’m like momming, then I’m momming. And if I’m at work, then I’m at work,” she said.

Mitchell also shared that she doesn’t expect every aspect of family life to be perfectly organized.

Instead, she focuses on enjoying everyday moments with her daughters while managing her responsibilities.

The actress reflected on how growing older has helped her feel more confident in her decisions.

Her perspective extends to her career, parenting and relationship with Babel.

For Mitchell, building a fulfilling life means embracing the choices that work for her family, even when they look different from traditional expectations.