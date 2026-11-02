How Matt Damon Admits He Lost Out on Millions & Millions of Dollars

The biggest paycheck Matt Damon says he turned down was tied to a movie he never made.

The “Good Will Hunting” star has spent years talking about his decision not to join James Cameron‘s 2009 blockbuster “Avatar,” which he claims came with an offer of 10% of the film’s earnings.

In a widely circulated and resurfaced video, Matt, 56, revisited the decision and explained why he felt he had no choice but to walk away.

Why Matt Damon Says He Turned Down “Avatar”

“You will never meet an actor who turned down more money than me,” Matt said in the video.

The Oscar-winning actor explained that he was already committed to “The Bourne Ultimatum” when the opportunity arose. Walking away would have meant leaving the production team without him during a crucial period.

“I needed to be available to do more work in our post-production,” he explained.

For the actor, fulfilling that commitment mattered more than pursuing another potentially lucrative project.

Matt said the director respected his decision, even though it meant they would not make the movie together.

Matt Damon Says James Cameron Offered Him 10% of “Avatar”

Getty Actor Matt Damon attends the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

According to Matt, James, 72, said the movie’s success wouldn’t depend on having a famous actor in the lead role.

“The movie’s the star,” Matt recalled the filmmaker saying. “The idea is the star, and it’s going to work.”

Matt said the filmmaker offered him 10% of the movie if he accepted.

“Avatar” eventually became a box-office phenomenon, earning approximately $2.92 billion worldwide, according to SlashFilm.

The film’s extraordinary success prompted estimates that Matt could have earned around $250 million.

Still, Matt has found humor in the situation, especially when he remembers how the filmmaker responded to his decision.

“So at least I got a pat on the back from Jim Cameron,” he joked.

However, that figure remains hypothetical. The terms of any proposed compensation were never established through a signed agreement, and box-office revenue does not necessarily translate directly into an actor’s profits.

James Cameron Disputes Matt Damon’s Account

The story became more complicated when James addressed it in a December 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Titanic” director acknowledged discussing the project with Matt but disputed claims that he had formally offered the actor the role or a percentage of its earnings.

“There was never a deal. We never talked about the character. We never got to that level. It was simply an availability issue,” James said.

The filmmaker suggested that Matt may have confused the potential “Avatar” arrangement with the percentage-based compensation he received for other movies.

Despite their different recollections, James praised Matt for personally explaining his scheduling conflict rather than leaving the conversation to his representatives.

He also said he’d like to work with the actor someday.

Who Eventually Starred in “Avatar”?

Australian actor Sam Worthington ultimately landed the role of Jake Sully, starring opposite Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri.

Sam, 50, went on to reprise the character in “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

For Matt, the missed opportunity was not simply about money.

In his original 2019 British GQ interview, the actor explained that losing the chance to collaborate with James was particularly disappointing because the director makes films so infrequently.