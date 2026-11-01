Martha Stewart Addresses Halloween Costume After Deleting Instagram Post

Martha Stewart is addressing the backlash surrounding her Halloween costume after her choice to dress as a homeless person drew criticism online.

The 85-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a photo of the look on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31. The since-deleted image, captured by TMZ, showed Stewart wearing ripped jeans and makeup designed to make her face appear dirty. She also held a sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

The costume sparked controversy, prompting Stewart to explain her intentions in a statement shared with TMZ on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Stewart Responds to the Now Viral Image

She said she hoped the outfit would draw attention to homelessness but expressed regret that some people were offended by it.

“I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” Stewart said.

She also emphasized that homelessness remains an issue she cares deeply about and said she has devoted time and effort to supporting organizations working to address it.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” the lifestyle mogul added. “I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

Stewart acknowledged that Halloween has long been an important tradition for her, noting that she has spent years encouraging people to embrace the holiday through costumes, recipes and seasonal celebrations.

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” she said.

Stewart Often Speaks About Her Love of Halloween

Her statement also revisited her enthusiasm for the holiday, which she has previously described as an annual highlight.

In 2024, Stewart discussed her excitement for the fall season. She described how early in the season she begins preparing her home and farm for autumn.

“Come September, I’m ready to go apple picking in the orchard and start selecting interesting pumpkins from the patch to display on the farm and around my home,” she said in the statement shared with PEOPLE.

Stewart also reflected on the attention her Halloween enthusiasm has received from her editorial team.

“This year, my editors crowned me Queen of Halloween!” she added. “As they well know, I truly love to dream up a great costume and get in the spirit.”

Stewart also spoke with Vogue in 2024, and she spoke about how much she loves to decorate.

“We decorate both inside and outside. I live on a farm now, so the gate is always decorated, and the security guard has to open the gate for children who are trick-or-treating,” she told the outlet. “I usually give children an assortment of candies–quite a few candies in—in a bag and a little cash too.”