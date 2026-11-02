Suki Waterhouse Dishes On Planning ‘Massive’ Wedding with Robert Pattinson

Rumors have been circulating that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse had gotten married in secret.

However, the model/musician/actress is now quashing that rumor — and revealing that when she and the “Primetime” star do tie the knot, everyone will know it.

‘A Massive Party’

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In a recent interview with with The Times, Waterhouse confirmed that they had yet to get married, while also revealing that their wedding plans are on hold “at least until this year is over.”

However, when the nuptials do eventually take place, the couple is planning to go all out.

“It would either be all or nothing,” Waterhouse declared.

“If we were going to go for it, we’d have a massive party, blow it out,” she added.

The couple has been together since 2018, with a source confirming to People in December 2023 that they’d gotten engaged. In March 2024, they welcomed a daughter, their first child together.

Speaking with The Times, Waterhouse admitted that juggling their respective careers while raising a baby has made for a hectic and somewhat nomadic existence.

“Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn’t been anywhere,” she explained.

“We’ve been in rentals and moving every couple of months, and we just haven’t been home,” she shared.

“It’s been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family,” Waterhouse added. “It’s quite hard to make something work where you’re both doing these kinds of jobs, when you don’t live in one place and you’re traveling a lot.”

‘An Unrecognizable Person’

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In the interview, Waterhouse also opened up about her experience as a first-time mom.

“I’m two-and-a-half years into motherhood now,” she said.

“I feel very confident that we’re great parents and juggling a slightly abnormal life, but I feel good about how we’re doing it and we are both just so connected to her,” she said of her daughter. “She’s such a wonderful, happy girl.”

Waterhouse — who’s known for such songs as “Good Looking,” “My Fun” and “Moves,” and for her role in Prime Video hit “Daisy Jones & the Six” — described herself as being “quite structured” when it comes to parenting, admitting she prefers to stick to a schedule.

“It means that (my daughter) is happy, and it means that the craziness and the chaos of being on tour works, because I stick to it,” Waterhouse said.

“My situation sounds strange, but we’re all out there trying to make it work,” she continued.

She also addressed how motherhood has impacted her songwriting, particularly during the early postpartum period.

“I just wanted to get out what was going on at that time because I felt very vulnerable, very raw, very unsure,” she explained.

“You kind of think, ‘Oh, I’ll pop out a baby and I’ll go back to being myself, I’ll have it down.’ It’s like, no. You’re humbled. You feel so unlike yourself because you’ve taken on this very unexpected personal transformation,” she added. “The mother is birthed into an entirely new human, with a new brain, and you just become an unrecognizable person.”



