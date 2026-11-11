Cameron Mathison Gets Candid About ‘Incredible’ Girlfriend Taelyr Robinson After Heartbreaking Divorce

Great American Family and soap star Cameron Mathison has gotten candid about his relationship with girlfriend Taelyr Robinson after a heartbreaking divorce from his wife Vanessa Mathison. The “General Hospital” star has opened up about his second chance at love and revealed more about his romance with Robinson.

Cameron Mathison Speaks Out on Relationship With Taelyr Robinson

During an appearance on the I Do Part 2 podcast with hosts Richard Marxx and Daisy Fuentes, the Hallmark alum got honest about his personal life. After sharing how he spiraled following his divorce, Mathison revealed that happiness found him again thanks to his new lady love.

“Taelyr is just such an incredibly kind and sweet and smart and fun, adventurous and supportive and encouraging woman. It’s just incredible. We have tons in common, and I never really thought that I would have that much in common again with somebody after being with Vanessa for 20 years,” he expressed to the hosts.

Mathison touched on dating before he met Robinson, saying he had put himself out there. It was hard, considering his decades-long marriage and relationship with Vanessa. However, when he met the former Miss Maryland USA, Mathison hadn’t been actively dating because life was keeping him busy.

The soap star shared that he met Robinson last April on the dating app Raya. Mathison admitted that he tends to be more of a private person, which was why he kept the relationship under wraps for months.

“It’s still relatively new, and the Instagram official aspect- I’m usually more private, and she’s younger than I am. Being Instagram official is a big deal, I think more so to potentially younger generations. I’m learning [to] compromise and stuff, but I’m very open and happy to put it out there and share it with people,” Mathison spilled.

Even though the relationship is still a bit new, Mathison admitted he’s a different person in his romance with Robinson. Mathison stated that he was a “way, way better as a devoted, loyal person, a caring, loving partner” in his current relationship.

Mathison and Robinson went public with their relationship on his birthday in August. They made their first public appearance together a few weeks later at the Season 35 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

On Robinson’s birthday, Mathison shared a carousel of photos of them to celebrate her big day, writing in the caption, “Happy birthday beauty 🎂✨ The world’s lucky to have you. And I am too:).”

Where Does Cameron Mathison Stand With His Ex-Wife Vanessa Mathison After Divorce?

Mathison hasn’t spoken out too much about his ex-wife other than to say they still have a deep love and respect for each other. That was evident as they leaned on each other after losing their family home in the LA fires.

“We were there for each other and cried and talked and hugged. Not in a, ‘Oh, we’re going to get back together kind of way.’ Just really close, nobody else knew what we were going through,” Mathison shared with E! News.

During an interview on Jennie Garth’s podcast, I Choose Me, the soap star revealed he will always be supportive of his ex-wife, with whom he shares children Lucas and Leila

“I have no place for anger and resentment. I try to do whatever I can to be supportive of her, and I really feel that from her, too,” he declared.