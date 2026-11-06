Soaps Spoilers for Friday, November 6, 2026

The weekend is almost here, but there’s still plenty of drama unfolding in daytime TV. Check out what’s coming up Friday on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

On “B&B,” Sheila hopes a trip down memory lane will remind Deacon of the love they once shared, but will her efforts rekindle his feelings or fall flat?

Meanwhile, Steffy and Carter find themselves under growing pressure as more people become aware of the surrogacy arrangement. How much longer can they keep the truth under wraps?

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

On “Y&R,” Billy is quickly running out of patience with Adam, who seems determined to ignore the boundaries Billy tried to establish.

Meanwhile, Audra takes a closer look at her past as she considers what she wants for her future. Over at the hospital, Nate’s return puts Stephanie in a tricky position as she tries to keep their relationship professional, but her authority as chief of staff is already being challenged.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

On “BTG,” Dani’s instincts are telling her something is wrong, but is there really a reason for her growing concern? Chelsea gets an unexpected surprise from Nicole and Kat, while Naomi and Hayley clash over Hayley’s pregnancy.

Elsewhere, Caroline isn’t afraid to challenge Bill despite working for him, and Heather has a major plan in the works for Joey.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

On “GH,” Drew may be celebrating Carly and Valentin’s arrests, but he could be getting ahead of himself. Alexis has some choice words for Jason, possibly over Danny’s latest behavior, while Dante approaches Carly with a proposal that could help her fight the accusations against her.

Meanwhile, Josslyn makes an upsetting discovery, but is it connected to Sonny or her concerns about Jude? Elsewhere, Lulu turns to Elizabeth for a favor, but will she get the help she needs?

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

On “DAYS,” Dominic Marino finally steps out of the shadows and makes his presence known in Salem. His arrival may have something to do with Julie offering Marlena a comforting word, but will it ease her worries?

Meanwhile, Kristen goes to great lengths to attend Lexie’s memorial, disguising herself as Susan to pay her respects. Elsewhere, EJ may be used to shutting down questions, but will he do the same when his daughter, Sydney, wants answers?