‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Is Back, but Are Fans Ready to See Her Freed?

Nina Reeves is back in Port Charles, but her return hasn’t put an end to the questions surrounding Jack Brennan’s death.

After being taken to Europe by the WSB as a suspect, Nina has returned to find that the investigation has taken another turn. Brennan’s body has been uncovered, and two other familiar faces are now in custody.

As viewers wait to see what happens next, “General Hospital” fans are sharing their thoughts about Nina’s homecoming. Some are ready to see her cleared, while others say they didn’t miss her at all.

Nina Returns to a Changing Investigation

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages for an after-show discussion.

The duo wrote, “HOMECOMING QUEEN: Is It Time To Free Nina Reeves?”

As longtime viewers know, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was taken to Europe by the WSB after becoming a suspect in the suspected murder of Agent Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna).

Since then, Brennan’s body has been uncovered, and the investigation has led authorities toward other Port Charles residents. Upon her return, Nina learned that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and her ex-husband Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) were in custody.

With new suspects being questioned, some fans believe it’s time for Nina to be cleared.

“Free the Queen!” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter agreed that Nina has been dealing with the situation long enough, writing, “Yes. Past time. And well beyond past time to ship Willow and Drew off somewhere.”

For viewers ready to see Nina put the Brennan investigation behind her, her return to Port Charles could bring an opportunity to find out where she stands now that Carly and Valentin are facing questions.

But not everyone responding to Burton and Anderson’s post was excited about seeing Nina back.

Some Fans Didn’t Miss Nina

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While some viewers were ready to welcome Nina home, others made it clear that they enjoyed the character’s absence.

“Haven’t missed the character,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, simply adding, “Didn’t miss her.”

A third viewer put it more bluntly: “It was so peaceful without her dam mouth.”

The reactions show that Nina remains a divisive figure among “General Hospital” viewers. Whether fans want to see her cleared or would rather she had stayed away from Port Charles, her return has given them something to talk about.

One commenter also distinguished between their feelings about Nina and their appreciation for the actress who plays her.

“Great actress, but I can do without Nina and her daughter,” the viewer wrote.

Nina’s relationship with her daughter, Willow, has been a source of drama, and their family troubles have kept viewers talking. For some fans, however, it appears the storyline has gone on long enough.

Viewers Praise Cynthia Watros but Want Drew Punished

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Even among viewers frustrated with Nina and Willow’s story, Cynthia Watros received praise for her performance.

“This is the best acting I have seen out of Cynthia Watros, however, I am sick of the Willow story. And I need Drew to finally get punished for his actions,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter kept their praise short and sweet, writing, “Amazing acting.”

The comments suggest that some fans can appreciate Watros’ work while still hoping for a change in direction for Nina and the people around her.

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) remain on viewers’ minds, with some hoping to see consequences for Drew or a conclusion to the storyline altogether.

For now, Nina has returned to a Port Charles where the Brennan investigation has moved forward during her absence. Whether that development brings her closer to being cleared remains to be seen.

Are you happy Nina is back, and do you think it’s time for her to be freed?