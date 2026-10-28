Who Should Take Home the Daytime Emmy? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Say There’s Only One Right Answer

The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are almost here, and soap opera fans are sharing their predictions about which performers will take home a trophy.

This year’s nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor include familiar faces from three daytime dramas. With five stars competing for the honor, viewers have plenty of performances to consider before the winner is announced.

However, some “General Hospital” fans already seem pretty confident about who should win. When asked to weigh in, they rallied behind one Port Charles star and a few didn’t hesitate to call him the only right answer.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Ask Fans to Weigh In

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to fans.

The duo wrote, “OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: Actor – Who WILL Win..Who SHOULD Win”

One of the nominees is particularly familiar to followers of the Stone Cold and the Jackal pages: Burton himself. The actor is nominated for his performance as Jason Morgan on “General Hospital.”

Burton has portrayed Jason for decades, taking the character from a member of the Quartermaine family to the man many Port Charles residents know as Stone Cold. Over the years, Jason’s loyalty, complicated relationships, and dangerous line of work have given the actor plenty of story to play.

The post asked fans two questions: who they thought would win and who they believed should win. And while followers of the duo’s pages might be a little biased, many had the same nominee in mind.

Fans Rally Behind Steve Burton

One fan pointed to the changes Jason has experienced over the past year and remembered a scene between Burton and Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos.

“I will always want @1steveburton to win. I’m not sure of the scenes that were submitted, but all of the changes his character has gone through this past year and the scene where him and @mauricebenard talk about leaving the business and the look they both have as they look back to each other through the window,” the fan wrote.

Another viewer was ready to see Burton take home the trophy, commenting, “This should Jason’s year. Let’s go Steve Burton.”

Others kept their support short and to the point.

“Stone Cold!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Steve, of course!!”

For one commenter, there was no need to debate the category at all: “Steve/jason is the only right answer.”

The responses show how much Burton’s portrayal of Jason means to the viewers who follow him and Anderson. Whether fans know him as Jason Morgan or Stone Cold, they are ready to cheer him on when the winner is announced.

Of course, Burton faces competition from four other nominees, each representing a familiar character to daytime audiences.

Who Else Is Nominated for Lead Actor?

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Alongside Burton, four other performers are nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless”

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christian LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin on “The Young and the Restless”

“The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” each have two actors in the category, while Burton represents “General Hospital.” The nominees were announced in July 2026.

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Actors submit a reel of their work for Daytime Emmy consideration. Although fans can share their preferences online, the award itself is decided through the Emmy voting process.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see whose name is called. The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, and fans can watch the ceremony livestream on YouTube.

Do you agree with the “General Hospital” fans rooting for Steve Burton, or are you hoping another nominee takes home the award?