‘General Hospital’ Beauty Delivers Powerful Performance of Dolly Parton Hit for ‘Amazing’ Tribute

The cast of the hit ABC soap “General Hospital” descended upon Graceland for their annual fan event last weekend. Fans were treated to several meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, and powerful performances by their “General Hospital” favorites. One of those jaw-dropping performances came from Braedyn Bruner (Emma), paying tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton.

‘General Hospital’s Braedyn Bruner Performs Dolly Parton Hit

In an Instagram video, Bruner revealed that she performed Parton’s 1973 iconic song, “Jolene,” at Graceland to honor the beloved singer.

“Not only was this person an incredible musician and an artist, but she’s an even more incredible person, and that is Dolly Parton,” she said as the crowd roared with happiness and applause. “So, I am gonna do a little tribute to and rendition of Jolene.”

Bruner belted out the song acoustically, giving her heart and soul to the performance. The soap star did not disappoint with her rendition and tribute to Parton. It was unlike any other version of the iconic song.

“For Dolly – Graceland 2026,” read her caption on the amazing video. The comments section was flooded with praise from some of Bruner’s “General Hospital” co-stars for her outstanding talent and powerful performance.

Finola Hughes (Anna), who plays Bruner’s on-screen grandmother, wrote, “Amazing!!!! ❤️”, while Rory Gibson (Michael) left clapping emojis. “Stunning in person, stunning now,” said Kristen Vaganos (Molly).

Bruner’s real-life best friend and on-screen love interest, Giovanni Mazza (Gio), joked, “What song is this? It’s good,” which made many fans smile.

‘’General Hospital’ Fans Freak Out Over Braedyn Bruner’s Tribute to Dolly Parton

Soap fans also filled up the comments section to praise Bruner and her outstanding tribute to the Queen of Country.

“Dolly would be proud of your tribute @visitgraceland 😍,” insisted one fan. Another fan chimed in to gush, “Wow! Had NO idea she could sing this way! Absolutely fantastic! 👏👏👏 Emma and Gio should be singing together on GH!”

A different fan stated, “You sound and look amazing and you signing Jolene without music in the background you did such a fantastic job.” “Beautiful Voice and Beautiful Tribute To Dolly Parton,” insisted a fan.

One fan spilled, “Great rendition of Jolene!! You have such a beautiful soulful voice. It was great meeting you at Graceland.” “Wow! Amazing! 👏👏👏 Wish they had Gio and Emma performing together on GH,” shared a fan, while a different one wrote, “THE CHILLS BRAE THE CHILLS ARE ETHEREAL FEELIGN WHAT IS THIS.”

This isn’t the first time that Bruner showed off her singing talent. Last year at Graceland, she teamed up with Mazza for a beautiful rendition of the Fleetwood Mac song, “Landslide.”

Unlike Mazza, who shows off his musical talent and singing chops on “General Hospital,” Bruner has yet to sing on the ABC soap. In fact, right now, Mazza’s Gio has been paired with Tabyana Ali’s Trina as a music duo. After Bruner’s tribute to Parton, the writers should also take notice of her musical talent and throw her in the mix.

Bruner and Mazza joined, Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly) John J. York (Mac), Lynn Herring (Lucy), Josh Kelly (Cody), Rick Hearst (Ric), Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), Kristen Vaganos (Molly), Brook Kerr (Portia), Sawandi Wilson (Isaiah)and Gibson for an epic weekend entertaining fans at Graceland.