‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Did Lucas Just Seal Ava’s Fate? Fans Think a Tiny Clue Could Bring Her Down

The investigation into Jack Brennan’s death has taken several turns, leaving more than one Port Charles resident under suspicion. But a small detail could change the direction of the case and one person may have unknowingly helped connect the dots.

As viewers wait to see who will face consequences for what happened to Brennan, some “General Hospital” fans think a clue has been right in front of them. Now, they’re wondering whether it could lead the police toward someone who has already been questioned.

If the theory is correct, another familiar face could soon find herself in a difficult position. And some viewers think she might not be the only one with reason to worry.

Did Lucas Just Point the Finger at Ava?

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages for an after-show discussion with viewers.

The duo wrote, “CONNECTING THE DOTS: Did Lucas Just (Unwittingly) Incriminate His Beloved Auntie Ava?”

Ava Jerome (Maura West) has already been questioned in connection with the death of Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). Now, Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) may have unknowingly given the investigation another reason to look in her direction.

Some fans responding to Burton and Anderson’s question were confident that Lucas had indeed helped point toward Ava, even if he didn’t realize it at the time.

“He sure did without realizing it, but he will soon,” one viewer predicted.

Another commenter was ready to see Ava face questions, writing, “Sure hope so.”

One fan thought Lucas had picked up on something Detective Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) should have noticed.

“Yes, the best part of today’s episode. Lucas pointed out what the new detective should’ve picked up on anyway since he had already questioned Ava because she had been one of the last people seen with Brennan,” the viewer wrote.

Of course, whether Lucas’s observation will ultimately lead the police back to Ava remains to be seen. But fans have their eyes on one detail in particular.

Could a Tick Connect Ava to Brennan’s Body?

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Ava and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) buried Brennan’s body at the nature preserve. Afterward, Ava went to the hospital because of a tick, a detail some viewers think could come back to haunt her.

For fans following the investigation, the question is whether that tiny clue could connect Ava to the location where Brennan’s body was buried.

“Hope so and is there a tick somewhere?” one viewer asked.

Another commenter believes the tick could eventually lead to more than just trouble for Ava.

“I think the whole storyline of Ava and the tick is going to incriminate her. Then she’ll roll on Drew,” the fan predicted.

That theory would give the clue consequences for both Ava and Drew. If Ava were confronted about her involvement, viewers are wondering whether she might share what she knows about him, too.

For now, though, that outcome is only a fan prediction. Viewers will have to keep watching to see whether the tick becomes important evidence and what the police do with the information Lucas has provided.

Will Ava Turn on Drew?

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Even if the investigation leads back to Ava, one viewer pointed out that connecting Drew to the situation could be another challenge.

“It absolutely points to Ava, but unfortunately it doesn’t tie it to Drew in any way,” the fan wrote.

That leaves fans with another question: If Ava finds herself in the hot seat, would she protect Drew or tell the police what she knows?

The investigation has already given viewers plenty to discuss, and not all of their comments were complimentary toward the Port Charles Police Department.

“Everyone, including a dog, solves crimes better than the PCPD,” one fan joked.

Whether Lucas’s observation helps Detective Fitzpatrick move the case forward or the tick leads to another twist, viewers are watching to see if Ava’s trip to the hospital becomes the detail that unravels the cover-up.

Do you think the tick will incriminate Ava? And if it does, will she turn on Drew?