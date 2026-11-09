Soaps Spoilers for Monday, November 9, 2026

Monday brings another round of drama to daytime TV. Check out the latest spoilers for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Will gets unexpected news about his parents, leaving him with plenty to think about. Meanwhile, Ridge questions Carter about Steffy’s decision to become his surrogate, but Daphne may have some insight into what prompted her surprising choice.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Billy confronts Adam about spending so much time with Sally and Ruby, making it clear that he’s no longer welcome at the apartment.

Meanwhile, Claire gets under Audra’s skin, but Audra may not take the teasing lightly. Elsewhere, Abby shares her health concerns with Devon, while Phyllis introduces a new business plan that could change things for her.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Vernon and Anita take a trip down memory lane, while Naomi has something to say to Dani and Chelsea during their girls’ night.

Meanwhile, Bill gets a better idea of what lies ahead with Hayley and her pregnancy, but he can’t move forward without dealing with his past.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

On “General Hospital,” Carly makes it clear that she won’t betray Valentin despite their arrests for Jack’s murder. Meanwhile, Tristan drops a bombshell as suspicions about Ava and Drew grow.

Chase comes face-to-face with Jude, raising questions about how he’ll handle the threat to his family. Elsewhere, Alexis and Jason work together to protect Danny, while Josslyn reaches her breaking point over the latest spying drama.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Tony and Anna return to Salem for Lexie’s memorial service at the Brady Pub. Meanwhile, EJ catches on to Kristen’s latest disguise and manages to track down his sister, but she may not be ready to give up.

Elsewhere, Lani finds herself in a tricky position as covering for a friend could put her recently reinstated detective job at risk.

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.