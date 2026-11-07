‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for November 9-13, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of November 9 to 13 reveal that Phyllis raises her eyebrows at Diane’s latest move.

“Why are you so desperate to book the lounge for Valentine’s Day this very second?” Phyllis questions Diane. “Because I want it,” Nikki chimes in.

Nick admits to Sharon that he’s struggling with his recovery and asks for her help.

“Are you going to meetings, working the steps?” Sharon asks. “Honestly, I’m kind of struggling and I came in here to ask for a favor,” Nick replies.

Victor visits Jack to discuss Billy. “Surely you’re not about to tell me you happen to be in the neighborhood,” Jack says. “No, I’m here to talk about your brother,” Victor replies.

Devon reassures Abby as her symptoms progress. “I’m so scared,” Abby tells Devon. “I know, it’s okay. I know, it’s okay. You’re gonna be fine. We’re gonna get through this,” Devon replies.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

Adam overstays his welcome.

Claire pushes Audra’s buttons.

Abby shares concerns about her health with Devon.

Phyllis reveals a new business plan.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 10:

Victor and Jack settle unfinished business.

Traci receives a special request.

Nikki questions Sharon’s loyalty.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

Nikki and Diane force Daniel to make a tough decision.

Mariah and Tessa get back on track.

Sharon worries about Nick’s sobriety.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

Victor shares a page from his playbook with Chelsea.

Adam shares damaging evidence with Jack.

Phyllis gives Nick the third degree about Matt Clark’s whereabouts.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

Jack tries to protect Billy from himself.

Danny and Cricket receive a surprise visitor.

Audra turns to someone from her past for a favor.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless”

Monday, November 2: Victor gave Adam some unsolicited advice, while Cane worried about Jill’s condition. Meanwhile, Sally opened up to Billy.

Tuesday, November 3: Lily and Devon planned a visit beyond the gates, while Chelsea received mixed signals from Adam. Meanwhile, Sally sought Jack’s advice.

Wednesday, November 4: Victor grilled Victoria, while Billy established boundaries between Adam and Sally. Meanwhile, Nikki laid the groundwork for a competition with Diane.

Thursday, November 5: Jack put Kyle in a difficult position, while Nate encountered several obstacles as he worked toward returning to medicine. Meanwhile, Diane brought everyone together for a reunion.

Friday, November 6: Billy grew frustrated with Adam, while Audra took a look back at her past. Meanwhile, Stephanie faced questions about her authority at work.