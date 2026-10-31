‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for November 2-6, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of November 2 to 6 reveal that Cane is surprised to see Diane and Lily talking over coffee.

“I didn’t realize you two were coffee pals,” he says. “Yeah, definitely a first,” Lily replies. “No, I asked Lily to meet with me because I wanted to present her with a once-in-a-lifetime proposition,” Diane explains.

Abby wonders if she’s pregnant as Chelsea talks about the signs of pregnancy.

“I’m the one who would be carrying the child, you know, and I’d have all the insomnia and indigestion, nausea,” Chelsea tells Abby. “Oh my God, can I be pregnant?” Abby asks.

Dr. Andrew Bishop walks in on Nate and Stephanie sharing an embrace.

“I heard rumors you were back, Nate. Looks like you’ve wasted no time settling in,” he says.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 2:

Victor gives Adam unsolicited advice.

Cane worries about Jill’s condition.

Sally opens up to Billy.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

Lily and Devon plan a visit beyond the gates.

Chelsea receives mixed signals from Adam.

Sally seeks Jack’s counsel.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 4:

Victor gives Victoria the third degree.

Billy creates boundaries between Adam and Sally.

Nikki sets the stage for a competition with Diane.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

Jack backs Kyle into a corner.

Nate hits some roadblocks during his return to medicine.

Diane hosts a reunion.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

Billy loses patience with Adam.

Audra reflects on her past.

Stephanie’s authority is questioned at work.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

On Monday, October 26, Billy interrupted Victoria and Kyle’s romantic getaway, while Lily tried to mend fences with Devon and Cane. Meanwhile, Sally made a confession to Audra.

Tuesday, October 27, saw Kyle scrambling to cover his tracks, while Nick reconnected with Chelsea. Meanwhile, Adam was forced to confront his past.

By Wednesday, October 28, Victor gave Phyllis an ultimatum, while Claire set boundaries with Audra. Meanwhile, Nick received an update about Matt Clark.

On Thursday, October 29, Adam paid Sally a surprise visit, while Sharon pushed Nick to come clean. Meanwhile, Victoria began having second thoughts about her relationship with Kyle.

On Friday, October 30, Nick shared his concerns with Adam, while Nate and Stephanie made their relationship public. Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis compared notes.