Who Deserves Emerging Talent Gold at the Daytime Emmys? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Pick Their Favorites

Making an impression on soap viewers is no small task. Whether an actor is stepping into an established role or introducing someone entirely new, audiences quickly develop opinions about the characters joining their favorite daytime communities.

The Emerging Talent race at the Daytime Emmy Awards gives fans an opportunity to celebrate some of those performers. And judging by the responses to a recent discussion, choosing just one favorite isn’t easy.

Several “General Hospital” viewers are rooting for two familiar Port Charles faces, while others are also recognizing performers from another soap. Some have a clear preference, but others would happily see more than one nominee leave with a trophy.

Six Nominees Compete for Emerging Talent Honors

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, invited followers to weigh in on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series,” the duo wrote before asking who will win and who should win.

The nominees featured in the discussion are:

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake on “General Hospital”

Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez on “Days of Our Lives”

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black on “Days of Our Lives”

Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri on “General Hospital”

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas on “Beyond the Gates”

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne on “Beyond the Gates”

The lineup represents three daytime dramas, with two performers from each show competing for recognition.

For fans following more than one soap, that means weighing performances across several different stories and characters. Even viewers primarily invested in Port Charles have two nominees to consider when deciding whom they most want to see recognized.

“General Hospital” Fans Rally Behind Emma and Gio

Several followers expressed support for both Bruner and Mazza rather than choosing between them.

“Gio and Emma should both win,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter made their enthusiasm for the two performers equally clear.

“I am especially rooting for both Braedyn & Giovanni,” the viewer shared.

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Those responses put both “General Hospital” nominees firmly in the conversation. They also showed how an awards race can create a difficult choice for viewers who enjoy multiple performances on the same show.

Rather than arguing that one deserved recognition over the other, these fans used the discussion to celebrate both actors.

The distinction between a character and the performer also appeared in the responses. Some viewers identified their favorites by their onscreen names, while others specifically named Bruner and Mazza.

Either way, the message was clear: both have fans hoping to hear their names called when the award is presented.

“Beyond the Gates” Performers Also Earn Support

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The enthusiasm extended beyond Port Charles, with commenters also recognizing the “Beyond the Gates” nominees.

One follower explained that loving one character didn’t necessarily settle their choice for the award.

“Gio, I love Gio, but Eva deserves it. I love Naomi too,” the viewer wrote.

That response acknowledged all three characters while distinguishing a personal favorite from the performance the commenter believed deserved recognition.

Another follower kept their selection brief: “Gio or Eva.”

Together, the comments gave Michelle support alongside Mazza, while Prepetit also received a mention from a viewer who enjoys Naomi.

The responses supplied offer only a small snapshot of fan opinion, rather than a definitive prediction of the outcome. Calderon and Halsey complete a field that gives viewers six performances to consider.

Ultimately, who fans want to win and who they expect to win may be two different answers. That is what makes the question an opportunity to celebrate several performers before the result is announced.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see whose name is called. The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, and fans can watch the ceremony livestream on YouTube.

Who gets your vote for Outstanding Emerging Talent, and which performance made the strongest impression on you?