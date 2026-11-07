‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for November 9-13, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of November 9 to 13 reveal that Martin and Smitty face a frightening new threat as the Impaler closes in, while Heather and Vanessa clash in a heated confrontation at Uptown.

Noah considers making a surprising career change, and Eva fills Shanice and Ashley in on the latest developments involving Kat. Meanwhile, Bill flies into a rage, smashing his and Hayley’s wedding photo.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

Anita and Vernon remember simpler times.

Naomi breaks up girls’ night with a pressing point for Dani and Chelsea.

Bill gets answers about what’s ahead.

While he makes choices for the future, he must confront his troubled past.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 10:

When Bill’s world is shattered, Chelsea tries to pick up the pieces.

Martin tries a tactic to help Naomi with Smitty’s case.

Hayley’s ready to run free till she meets a mysterious roadblock.

Jacob gets totally thrown by a surprising phone call.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

Repeat Episode

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

Martin’s a man on a mission, with Naomi by his side.

Dani keeps her eye on the prize, when Andre shows surprising compassion.

Chelsea and Kat come to Bill for help.

Tomas leaves his lover spurned.

Hayley’s not buying what Leslie’s selling.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

Dani stands her ground when Bill tries to flip the script.

Nicole has tender words for Kat.

Hayley attempts to instigate Andre.

Vanessa has a jarring proposition for Deanna.

Joey and Heather go head to head.

Guest stars Yvette Nicole Brown (“Temeka”) as Shanice’s cousin. Brown’s real life husband Anthony Davis as “Tony,” Tameka’s husband.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, November 2: Bill made demands that Hayley was happy to meet, but Naomi and Chelsea remained anxious. Vernon came up with an idea to bring the family together, while Andre expressed his gratitude to Dani. Meanwhile, Smitty worried that he was holding Martin back, and Tyrell soaked up all the attention.

Tuesday, November 3: Martin waited with bated breath on election night, while Nicole and Ted looked good together. Dani received some disappointing news, and Anita and Vernon presented a united front. Kat conceded to her brother as Eva remained hopeful. Meanwhile, Jacob planned to keep his distance, and June came up with an interesting theory.

Wednesday, November 4: Anita was ready to record, while Vernon welcomed Devon Winters and Lily Winters (Bryton James and Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless), who shared some special news. Leslie planned to speak up, and Kat and Eva’s relationship took an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Vanessa made progress with her daughter, but Deanna had some harsh words for Randy. Joey also offered Izaiah some advice.

Thursday, November 5: Nicole and Ted rallied together, while Martin and Smitty’s plans went awry. Andre worried that Dani might change her mind, and Bill made an emotional admission to Naomi. Meanwhile, Eva and Leslie got caught up in the moment, and Hayley developed delusions of grandeur.

Friday, November 6: Dani’s intuition left her feeling uneasy, while Nicole and Kat caught Chelsea off guard. Naomi and Hayley exchanged sharp words, and Caroline put her foot down with Bill. Meanwhile, Heather had something major planned for Joey.