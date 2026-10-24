‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for October 26-31, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of October 26 to 30 tease Jacob opening up to Bill about the Impaler.

Heather makes herself way too comfortable with Andre, while Dani confronts Hayley. Meanwhile, tension rises when Vanessa runs into Randy at Orphey Gene’s,

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, October 26:

Hayley gets an upsetting surprise and turns to Randy for help.

Jacob faces a struggle between work and family.

Naomi seeks out Grayson for information.

Conflict between Heather and Joey puts Vanessa in an uncomfortable place.

Ted and Shanice plan their next steps as a couple.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Dani confronts Hayley about her life in Fairmont Crest.

Ted and Shanice clash over their ideals.

Martin fears for Smitty’s future, while questioning his own.

Vernon and Anita’s concern over Dani’s marriage grows, as Anita prepares to take an exciting step in her career.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Naomi and Jacob hit a snag in their relationship.

Leslie offers to throw Eva a party, bringing up bad memories of the past.

Anita reveals big news to Tracy and Sharon.

Samantha gets vulnerable with Smitty, while Smitty throws caution to the wind, taking his future into his own hands.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

Bill and Naomi butt heads during a legal battle.

Martin and Smitty prepare for a big event with Vernon.

Hayley reveals some shocking news.

Chelsea and Kat celebrate an important launch.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

Bill grills Hayley about the latest rumors.

Leslie probes for gossip about Ted and Shanice.

Joey takes care of business.

Vanessa grapples with complicated feelings toward Randy.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, October 19: Ted tells a little too much; Anita and Vernon are thrown by an unexpected update; Nicole evades important questions; Shanice is caught between Kat and Eva; Ashley and Grayson get extra affectionate.

Tuesday, October 20: Bill receives a mysterious package from someone special; Nicole insists she’s not holding back; Vernon assures Dani that he’s got things handled; Hayley’s ready for her next act; Shanice shoots down Ted’s suggestion.

Wednesday, October 21: Smitty worries that Martin’s ignoring the obvious; Dani preps for a major moment, but Andre’s not on board; Naomi and Jacob can’t keep their promises; Kat cries foul while prepping for Ted’s wedding; Eva and Izaiah recall romantic memories.

Thursday, October 22: The family celebrates Dani’s life and career, but a surprise guest brings old wounds to the surface, leaving Naomi, Chelsea, and Andre to deal with the fallout.

Friday, October 23: Naomi encourages her dad to dig deeper; Ted gives Andre kudos for Dani; Heather gets triggered… and treacherous; Leslie has devastating words for Hayley; Bill’s got another thing coming.