‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for October 12-16, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of October 12 to 16 tease that Nicole opens up to Dani, Vernon and Anita stand united in defense of their family, and Naomi works to uncover proof.

Elsewhere, Hayley faces a new challenge, Joey makes a startling admission, and Heather has her sights set on him.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, October 12:

Nicole comes clean to Dani.

Vernon and Anita defend their family.

Naomi and Smitty prepare for the worst.

Bill revels in victory, but Hayley takes another jab.

Izaiah extends an invite to Elon.

Jacob wants new Impaler intel.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 13:

Martin waits for big news, while Smitty waits in shame.

Nicole does an about face with Ted.

Naomi shuts Jacob down.

Samantha challenges Tyrell.

Ashley steps in when Shanice is overwhelmed.

Carlton’s dalliance with Heather takes a sharp turn.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 14:

Vernon’s on high alert while Bill’s left out of the loop.

Dani puts her foot down with Chelsea.

Nicole tries to steady Samantha amidst slander.

Naomi feels the heat when Jacob comes under fire.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 15:

Anita and Nicole fight for optimism.

Martin’s declaration gets derailed.

Bill wants more from Dani and finds common ground with Ted.

Naomi has a plan for proof.

Joey’s admission shocks Vanessa.

Hayley meets her match.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, October 16:

Andre loses his cool in front of Dani.

Naomi takes Bill by surprise.

Leslie hears some hard news.

Eva snaps, and Kat claps back.

Hayley attempts to make good with Randy.

Heather moves in on Joey.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, October 5: Anita hears disturbing news from Vernon; Dani gets the cold shoulder; Bill won’t give up without a fight; Nicole offers Deanna a reality check; Vanessa dodges some big questions; Martin and Smitty enjoy a full house; Jacob and Naomi align their priorities; Tyrell drops a major bombshell on his family.

Tuesday, October 6: Anita and Dani’s update blindsides Nicole; Vernon puts Bill on notice; Hayley scores a big win… at a big cost; Leslie defends her actions; Jacob confronts Izaiah; Kat’s bold words leave Eva shaken; Chelsea issues an important warning.

Wednesday, October 7: Vernon comes to the rescue; Dani presses Bill.

Andre troubles Ted; Hayley’s caught totally off guard; Eva faces the future while Izaiah’s distracted; Leslie’s devoted to drama; Marcel and Joey practice persuasion.

Thursday, October 8: Andre dredges up Dani’s past; Anita finds comfort in music; Nicole is candid with Vanessa; Ted and Ashley are in cahoots; Leslie gets Hayley scrambling; Randy is fed up; Noah gives Deanna a different perspective.

Friday, October 9: Vernon shares the ugly truth with Anita; Nicole makes good on a promise; Naomi doesn’t back down; Madison leans on Chelsea after risking it all; Smitty draws a hard line with Martin; Vanessa and Joey hear Heather out; Ted’s trip with Shanice proves unforgettable.