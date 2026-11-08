‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for November 9-13, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of November 9 to 13 reveal that Carly stands firmly by Valentin, making it clear where her allegiance lies.

Elsewhere, Tristan drops a bombshell, Chase crosses paths with Jude, and Josslyn fights to keep her feelings under control.

Drew pushes forward with an ambitious proposal, Alexis takes matters into her own hands, and Ava is caught off guard by an unexpected encounter with Serena.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

Carly makes her loyalty to Valentin clear.

Tristan makes a shocking revelation.

Chase comes face to face with Jude.

Jason and Alexis strategize.

Josslyn flies off the handle.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 10:

Jason and Brook Lynn compare notes.

Emma confronts Heather.

Gio and Trina get a new opportunity.

Joe and Molly hit pay dirt.

Ava meets Serena.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

Sonny issues a warning to Carly.

Josslyn opens up to Hudson.

Jude stands his ground.

Drew tries to reassure Ava.

Molly confides in Alexis.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

Carly fears Sonny’s wrath.

Sonny and Ric form a plan.

Alexis makes a bold move.

Drew gets a reality check.

Lucas reassures Josslyn.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

Drew pitches a drastic plan.

Liz bends the rules for Dante.

Josslyn confronts Jude.

Brook Lynn opens up to Gio.

Britt issues an invitation.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, November 2: Jason and Danny marked the anniversary of Sam’s death, while Trina was stunned by Heather Webber’s unexpected announcement. Britt sought out Jude, Brook Lynn and Chase worked on a strategy, and Josslyn was left shaken by recent events.

Tuesday, November 3: Carly found herself in the hot seat, while Ava dodged Alexis’ questions. Portia was furious, Sonny learned some news about Jude, and Anna came face-to-face with Heather Webber.

Wednesday, November 4: Jordan encountered a setback, while Willow managed to get under Tristan’s skin. Monet shared encouraging news with Curtis, Brook Lynn opened up to Sonny, and Lucas made an unexpected discovery.

Thursday, November 5: Tracy put her trust in Jason, while Sonny tried to tempt Jude. Emma and Gio grew suspicious, Alexis stood her ground, and Serena made a risky offer.

Friday, November 6: Drew’s celebration may have been premature, while Jason got an earful from Alexis. Dante made a pitch to Carly, Josslyn was furious over a discovery, and Lulu asked Elizabeth for a favor.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.