‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for November 2-6, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of November 2 to 6 reveal Jason and Danny remember Sam on the anniversary of her death, while Sonny learns something about Jude.

Josslyn is shaken by developments that threaten to push her over the edge, while Heather delivers shocking news to Trina. Elsewhere, Carly finds herself in a difficult spot, Alexis has questions for Ava, and Tracy turns to Jason for help.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 2:

Jason and Danny mark the anniversary of Sam’s death.

Trina is stunned by Heather Webber’s announcement.

Britt seeks out Jude.

Brook Lynn and Chase strategize.

Josslyn is shaken.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

Carly is in the hot seat.

Ava dodges Alexis’ questions.

Portia is livid.

Sonny learns about Jude.

Anna encounters Heather Webber.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 4:

Jordan faces a setback.

Willow ticks off Tristan.

Monet has encouraging news for Curtis.

Brook Lynn opens up to Sonny.

Lucas makes a discovery.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

Tracy places her trust in Jason.

Sonny tries to tempt Jude.

Emma and Gio are suspicious.

Alexis pushes back.

Serena makes a risky offer.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

Drew’s celebration may be premature.

Jason gets an earful from Alexis.

Dante makes a pitch to Carly.

Josslyn’s discovery leaves her fuming.

Lulu asks Elizabeth for a favor.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

On Monday, October 26, Carly and Valentin took on a new mission. Jason issued a warning to Willow, while Curtis received some bad news. Scout and Rocco’s secret was in danger of being exposed, and Lulu wasn’t happy with what she heard about Charlotte.

Tuesday, October 27, saw Sonny confront Alexis, while Portia came to Ava’s rescue. Dante worried that Gio was headed for heartbreak, and Scout opened up to Drew. Meanwhile, Danny issued an ultimatum.

By Wednesday, October 28, Ava lawyered up, while Dante defended Lulu. Britt’s news stunned Willow, and Carly shared her suspicions. Meanwhile, Tracy dropped a bombshell.

On Thursday, October 29, The Quartermaines were rocked by shocking news, while Anna made a breakthrough. Tracy prepared for battle, and Joe questioned Carly. Meanwhile, Ric made a request of Alexis.

On Friday, October 30, Jason grilled Josslyn, while Dante and Elizabeth were left shaken. Danny made a confession, and Trina and Emma were alarmed by what they discovered. Meanwhile, Lulu received disappointing news.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.