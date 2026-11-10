Who Is the New Avery Corinthos? Fans React to Her Explosive Debut

A familiar member of the Corinthos family has a new face, and she didn’t waste any time making her feelings known.

“General Hospital” fans recently met a new actress in the role of Avery Corinthos. Her appearance came during a tense family moment, giving fans an early opportunity to see how she handled the character, and the reactions are already coming in.

While some soap fans praised Avery for standing up for her father, others had a familiar soap opera question: Why has another child in Port Charles suddenly grown up?

Ayla Bullington Takes Over as Avery

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to ask viewers about the recast.

The duo wrote, “Aftershow Discussion RATE THE REPLACEMENT: A New Actress Assumed The Role Of Avery In Today’s Episode – What Were Your First Impressions?”

Ayla Bullington is the new actress playing Avery Corinthos, the daughter of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Her introduction came as Avery witnessed a heated discussion between her father and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). After listening to Josslyn’s accusations against Sonny, Avery rushed in to defend him.

Several “General Hospital” fans enjoyed seeing the new Avery speak her mind.

“I liked her. She went off on Josslyn 😂” one fan wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, “I liked her, I loved how she came at Joss.”

A different viewer praised the actress for the way she handled the confrontation, writing, “I liked her a lot-I thought she did great standing up to Josslyn!!”

For fans who have been following the tension between Sonny and Josslyn, Avery’s reaction showed that the disagreement is affecting more than the two people at the center of it.

Avery Defends Sonny During a Heated Exchange

Play

Josslyn and Sonny recently got into a heated discussion over her newly acquired piers. Avery came to her father’s defense, yelling at Josslyn for what she believed were lies about Sonny.

The argument became even more personal when Avery told Josslyn she hated her. Avery also said she would make sure their younger sister, Donna Corinthos, hated Josslyn too.

The family connections make the confrontation especially complicated. Josslyn is the daughter of Jasper “Jax” Jacks and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and Sonny is her former stepfather.

Although Sonny and Carly are no longer together, Avery still thinks of Josslyn as a big sister. Josslyn and Avery also share a younger half-sister, Donna, who is Carly and Sonny’s daughter.

That means the argument between Josslyn and Sonny isn’t just a disagreement between former family members. It has the potential to affect the relationships among the younger girls, too.

Play

One viewer appreciated the way the scene showed Josslyn the impact of her conflict with Sonny.

“I did like the way the scene was handled so Joss can see how her vendetta against Sonny is already affecting the family,” the fan wrote.

The commenter also felt that the confrontation worked with an older Avery, adding that a younger version of the character might not have delivered the moment in the same way.

Soap Fans Debate Avery’s Age

Along with sharing their first impressions of Bullington, some viewers couldn’t resist discussing the way children seem to grow up in Port Charles.

“The aging of kids is so comical I understand it but it’s so funny!!” one “General Hospital” fan wrote.

Another joked about what could happen to two other young characters, commenting, “Any day now Wiley and Amelia will be in college!”

A different viewer suggested who might be next for a dramatic age change, writing, “The next one is Ace. He’s going to comeback as a spoiled teenager.”

However, some fans felt that Avery’s new appearance was consistent with the character’s age.

“I thought she was very good! They had mentioned recently that she was ‘almost a teenager,’ so I expected it. I’m guessing she’s now 12,” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter pointed to Avery’s birth date, arguing that the show hadn’t necessarily aged her up at all.

“Avery should be 12. She was born November 4, 2014. The girl playing her looks to be about that age so they didn’t really age her they just got a new actress to play her,” the fan wrote.

Whether viewers were joking about soap opera aging or defending the recast, many of the comments focused on Bullington’s first big family scene. Now “General Hospital” fans will have to wait and see what happens next between Avery, Josslyn, and Sonny.

What did you think of Ayla Bullington’s first appearance as Avery? And do you think Josslyn and Avery can repair their relationship?