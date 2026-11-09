Cameron Mathison Reveals He ‘Spiraled’ After His 22-Year Marriage Ended

Cameron Mathison is opening up about how difficult life became after his wife of 22 years, Vanessa Mathison, wanted to end their marriage.

The 57-year-old “General Hospital” actor revealed that he struggled to sleep and eat after learning Vanessa wanted to separate and start seeing other people.

During an appearance on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast, Mathison reflected on the emotional toll of their split and how he managed to get through one of the lowest periods of his life.

“When I found out that Vanessa wanted a full separation and to start seeing other people, I was at a real, real low in my life,” Mathison said. “I would spiral, not sleep at night and [wouldn’t] eat.”

Cameron Mathison Reflects on Difficult Period Following His Separation

Getty Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Arevalo at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 20, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Mathison explained that his marriage ending came after several other personal hardships.

The actor previously battled kidney cancer, and during his recovery, his mother was diagnosed with brain cancer and later died. He also experienced job loss, the death of his dog and serious health scares involving loved ones, per PEOPLE.

“I would definitely spiral,” he admitted while recalling the series of challenges.

Mathison credited meditation, mindfulness and practicing gratitude with helping him cope, although he acknowledged struggling to maintain those habits during the separation.

“It was the only thing that was saving me at that time,” he said of his meditation practice. “It was very effective for me.”

Mathison and Vanessa, 59, married in 2002 and announced their separation in July 2024 after 22 years of marriage.

In a joint Instagram statement, the former couple described their decision to part ways as difficult and emphasized that their children, Lucas, 23, and Leila, 20, remained their highest priority.

About six months later, Mathison experienced another major loss when the Los Angeles wildfires destroyed the family home where he and Vanessa raised their children.

The actor previously revealed that losing the house also tested his sobriety, increasing cravings he had not experienced as strongly in more than two decades.

Despite those challenges, Mathison has since found happiness in a new relationship.

Cameron Mathison Opens Up About Finding Love Again With Taelyr Robinson

Mathison is now dating model and former Miss Maryland USA Taelyr Robinson, whom he met through the dating app Raya.

According to Us Weekly, the couple began dating around April 2026, and Mathison couldn’t be happier about their connection.

“Taelyr is just such an incredibly kind and sweet and smart and fun, adventurous and supportive and encouraging woman,” he shared during the podcast.

“It’s just incredible. We have tons in common, and I never really thought that I would have that much in common again with somebody after being with Vanessa for 20 years.”

The couple publicly confirmed their romance on Instagram in September after attending a taping of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Mathison admitted that sharing his relationship publicly was an adjustment because he typically prefers privacy. However, he said he was learning to compromise, particularly since Robinson is younger.

He later celebrated her birthday on Oct. 29 with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing photos from their time together.

While embracing his new romance, Mathison also said he and Vanessa have maintained a supportive relationship as they coparent their two adult children.

“I have no place for anger and resentment,” he said. “I try to do whatever I can to be supportive of her, and I really feel that from her, too.”