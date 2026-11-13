Soaps Spoilers for Friday, November 13, 2026

The week is wrapping up with plenty of drama across daytime television. Here’s what to expect on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Bill faces the consequences of his secret meetings with Brooke, which ultimately contributed to the collapse of his marriage to Katie. Things get even more tense when Ridge confronts Bill about working behind Katie’s back with Brooke.

Meanwhile, Sheila continues fighting for a future with Deacon, making it clear that she believes they belong together. However, with Deacon now engaged to Taylor, Sheila may have missed her chance to win him back.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Jack steps in after noticing tensions between Billy and Adam reaching a boiling point. Hoping to prevent his brother from making matters worse, Jack attempts to get Billy under control, but that may prove easier said than done.

Meanwhile, Danny and Christine receive an unexpected visitor. Elsewhere, Audra finds herself in need of a favor and reaches out to someone from her past.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

Friday’s episode of “Beyond the Gates” brings fresh confrontations and unexpected surprises. Bill attempts to turn the situation around, but Dani refuses to let him have the final word.

Meanwhile, Kat struggles with her feelings after Tomas rejects her, prompting Nicole to offer her daughter some much-needed comfort. Vanessa catches Deanna off guard with an unexpected proposal, while Joey and Heather find themselves on opposite sides of a sibling showdown.

Elsewhere, Shanice gets a surprise visit from her cousin, Temeka, and her husband, Tony, portrayed by real-life couple Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

On “General Hospital,” Drew comes up with a risky strategy as he and Ava work to stay ahead of the police investigation. Meanwhile, Dante turns to Liz for help gathering evidence at the hospital, prompting her to bend the rules for the acting police commissioner.

Josslyn also demands answers from her cousin Jude, whose behavior has left her suspicious. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn shares a heartfelt moment with Gio as she opens up about her efforts to maintain custody of Phoebe. Plus, Britt extends an invitation to someone, but what does she have planned?

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Javi grows increasingly worried as Leo remains missing, fearing something terrible may have happened to his partner. Meanwhile, Steve presses Gwen for information that could potentially expose EJ.

Lani also approaches Xander with troubling news, possibly involving legal consequences for shooting George with an unregistered gun. Elsewhere, Marlena chooses to be upfront with Dominic, but will he return the favor and tell her the truth? Rita faces a major decision as her secret involvement with Dominic threatens her loyalty to EJ. Which side will she ultimately choose?



