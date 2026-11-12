Soaps Spoilers for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Thursday’s soap episodes bring more drama for some familiar faces, while others deal with new challenges and surprises. Here’s what’s coming up on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives” on November 12.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

On “General Hospital,” Carly worries about Sonny’s next move as tensions rise over Josslyn’s actions. Sonny makes plans with Ric, while Alexis takes a bold step that could have unexpected consequences.

Meanwhile, Drew gets a reality check about his possible involvement in Jack’s death, and Lucas tries to reassure Josslyn.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Dominic’s arrival continues to cause trouble, leading to a confrontation with Dante. EJ confides in Tony, while Tate shares his suspicions with Brady about Sophia.

Meanwhile, Chad and Belle hit a rough patch after she accidentally offends him, and Marlena hopes Dominic’s presence might help her uncover answers about her past.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Martin and Naomi work together to find Max in Mexico as they try to clear Smitty’s name. Dani stays focused on her goals despite Bill’s baby drama, while Andre shows an unexpected softer side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Kate seek Bill’s help, Tomas leaves Kat feeling rejected, and Hayley remains skeptical of Leslie’s words.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Victor offers Chelsea some advice, but she may have other plans. Adam suspects Billy is hiding something and brings evidence to Jack.

Meanwhile, Phyllis continues looking for answers about Matt’s disappearance and turns to Nick for more information.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Katie delivers some disappointing news to Hope, while Ridge confronts Bill after learning about his secret meeting with Brooke.

Meanwhile, Sheila makes a discovery that could have major consequences for Deacon and Taylor’s relationship.

Thanksgiving Preemptions

“The Young and the Restless” will also go on a brief hiatus, with no fresh episodes scheduled for Thanksgiving or Black Friday. CBS will replace its regular daytime lineup with live sports coverage, including its Thanksgiving Day NFL game and Friday’s college football matchup.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” will have a similar schedule, airing new episodes Monday through Wednesday before taking a break for the holiday. The CBS soap is expected to return with fresh episodes the following Monday.

“Beyond the Gates” will offer a mix of new episodes and reruns during Thanksgiving week. Two new episodes are scheduled for Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, followed by a special encore presentation of the show’s two-part Articulettes reunion storyline.

Meanwhile, “Days of Our Lives” fans won’t have to worry about missing out on new episodes during the holiday. The Peacock-exclusive soap will continue releasing fresh installments on its regular schedule, unaffected by the network programming changes.