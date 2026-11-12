Where Is Maxie Jones? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Revisit Her Unforgettable Arrival

Maxie Jones has been part of the “General Hospital” canvas for decades, giving viewers plenty of moments to remember. But before she grew up and built a family of her own, her arrival in Port Charles was already the stuff of soap opera memories.

A recent throwback took fans back to the day Maxie was born and the unusual circumstances her mother found herself in before welcoming her daughter.

The post also had viewers thinking about the actress who has played Maxie for years. With the character currently away from Port Charles, fans shared how much they miss seeing her and sent their well-wishes to Kirsten Storms. Read on to discover more about Maxie’s unforgettable arrival.

Felicia’s Halloween Took an Unexpected Turn

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1990: Felicia gave birth to Mariah Maximilliana ‘Maxie’ Jones…after going into labor on All Hallows’ Eve while dressed as a clown AND accidentally locked outside her abode!”

It was quite the way for Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) and Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) to welcome their daughter. As the post recalled, Felicia went into labor on Halloween while wearing a clown costume and found herself locked outside.

More than three decades later, some viewers still remember watching the events unfold.

“I remember that day,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer recalled a detail about how Maxie got her name, commenting, “I distinctly remember that. I remember the scene where Frisco suggested the name and said that they would call her Max.”

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“Awww I remember that was quite a show,” another fan added.

For longtime viewers, the throwback was a reminder of how much history Maxie has in Port Charles. Fans have watched her grow from Frisco and Felicia’s daughter into an adult with a family and storylines of her own.

Why Is Maxie Away From Port Charles?

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Maxie and her family were written out of “General Hospital” with a move to Australia following Kirsten Storms’ departure from the show.

Her absence has left some viewers missing a character they have followed through years of Port Charles drama. After seeing the throwback to Maxie as a baby, one fan wrote, “I wish that she would come back.”

Others shared that they miss Storms on screen while expressing concern for her well-being.

“Miss her on the show but hope she’s doing well,” one viewer commented.

Another fan shared a similar hope, writing, “I miss Kirsten Storms and hope she can come back to the show.”

The responses suggest that while fans would love to see Maxie back in Port Charles, they are also thinking about the actress behind the character.

“I have been keeping Kirsten in my thoughts and prayers. The show is not as important as her health,” one commenter wrote.

For now, viewers will have to wait and see whether Maxie and her family make their way back from Australia. In the meantime, the throwback gave fans a chance to look back at where her story began.

Fans Remember Maxie’s Long History

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The post also had viewers reflecting on another “General Hospital” character connected to Halloween.

“Maxie was born on Halloween and Sam died on Halloween wow,” one fan commented.

Burton and Anderson’s post noted that Felicia went into labor on Halloween before Maxie’s birth. For viewers who remember both Maxie’s arrival and Sam McCall’s story years later, the comment brought together two very different moments in Port Charles history.

Maxie’s introduction is just one of the many moments longtime fans have followed through the years. Seeing her as a baby brought back memories for viewers who watched Felicia and Frisco become parents and have continued to follow their daughter’s life.

Whether fans remember the clown costume, Frisco’s suggestion for her name, or simply seeing baby Maxie on screen, the throwback offered a trip back to an early chapter in her story.

Do you remember Maxie’s arrival on “General Hospital”? And are you hoping to see Kirsten Storms return to Port Charles someday?