‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for November 16-20, 2026 

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of November 16 to 20 reveal that things heat up between Wyatt and Darcy.

“Is there anything I can do to make you stay?” Wyatt asks Darcy before leaning in to kiss her.

RJ and Electra celebrate an exciting development.

“We’re going ahead with the Electra line,” RJ announces.

Bill is determined to win Katie’s trust back.

“I promise I’ll never give you reason to open those doors once again,” he tells her.

Electra finds something troubling about Dylan. ” There’s these weird comments talking about misbehaving,” she tells RJ.

Elsewhere, Dylan’s past is starting to haunt her, and it’s not looking good.

“How is he still active? What am I going to do?” Dylan worriedly asks herself.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

Dylan reconnects with her dancing roots

Electra seeks Steffy’s advice.

Darcy and Wyatt’s breakfast date takes an unexpected turn.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

A troubling social media post leaves Electra concerned.

Dylan’s past catches up with her at Bikini.

Bill sets his sights on winning Katie’s trust.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

Shauna makes her intentions clear.

Dylan and Electra reach a turning point in their friendship.

The fate of the Electra Line is revealed.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

Wyatt and Liam offer their support as Bill fights to save his marriage.

The Logan design team continues to gain momentum.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

Electra digs for answers as questions continue to mount.

Katie makes a pivotal decision about her future with Bill.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, November 9: Will received shocking information about his parents, while Daphne attempted to offer a new perspective on Steffy’s surrogacy.

Tuesday, November 10: Ridge struggled to come to terms with Steffy’s life-changing decision, while Will opened up to Dylan. Meanwhile, Katie reached a breaking point in her marriage.

Wednesday, November 11: Ridge discovered the truth, while Taylor made a pivotal decision about her future with Deacon.

Thursday, November 12: Katie broke devastating news to Hope, while Bill faced Ridge’s wrath as tensions reached a boiling point. Meanwhile, Sheila made a discovery that threatened to change everything.

Friday, November 13: Bill struggled to defend his actions as the consequences continued to unfold, while Sheila made an emotional plea for a future with Deacon.