‘General Hospital’ Star Cameron Mathison Defends 24-Year Age Gap With Girlfirend Taelyr Robinson

Cameron Mathison and Taelyr Robinson may be 24 years apart, but the “General Hospital” star says their age difference has not stopped them from finding plenty of common ground.

Cameron Mathison, 57, recently opened up about his relationship with Robinson, 33, while appearing on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast. The actor said the pair have “tons in common” despite being from different generations and explained how they navigate the areas where their age difference does show.

One example is social media, as Mathison admitted that becoming “Instagram official” mattered more to Robinson than it naturally would to him. He said he has learned to compromise as their relationship has grown.

Cameron Mathison Says He And Taelyr Robinson Have ‘Tons In Common’

Mathison addressed the age difference while discussing Robinson with podcast hosts Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes. According to Page Six, the actor said their 24-year age gap has not prevented them from connecting. “We have tons in common,” Mathison said.

He also praised Robinson as “incredibly kind and sweet and smart and fun, adventurous and supportive and encouraging.” Mathison admitted he had not expected to find so much common ground with another person after spending decades in his previous relationship.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that Mathison met Robinson on the exclusive dating app Raya and that the two began dating around April 2026. Robinson is a model, podcaster and former Miss Maryland USA.

Their Age Difference Shows Up On Social Media

Although Mathison says he and Robinson share plenty of similarities, he acknowledged that their different generations can occasionally approach things differently. One example is how publicly they share their relationship. Mathison described himself as more private and said being “Instagram official” carries greater significance for younger generations.

“It’s still relatively new and the Instagram official aspect, I’m usually more private and she’s younger than I am,” he said, according to Us Weekly. Mathison said he has been learning to compromise while also becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship publicly.

Robinson first made their romance public in August when she celebrated Mathison’s 57th birthday with photos and videos of them together. EntertainmentNow reported at the time that Robinson referred to him as “my love.” The couple later attended the Season 35 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” together, where Mathison also shared photos from the outing. EntertainmentNow covered their appearance in September.

Mathison Says He Prefers Being In A Committed Relationship

Mathison also revealed that dating after spending more than two decades in one relationship was not an experience he particularly enjoyed. He described returning to the dating world and using apps as “messy and odd and surreal,” according to Page Six.

Mathison said he ultimately realized that he is much more comfortable being in a committed relationship. “I am way, way better as a devoted, loyal, caring, loving partner,” he said.

The actor has continued speaking warmly about Robinson publicly. For her birthday on Oct. 29, he shared several photos of the couple and described her as “beautiful inside and out.” Mathison added, “The world’s lucky to have you. And I am too.”

Cameron Mathison Is Open To Marriage And Possibly More Kids

Although the relationship is still relatively new, Mathison has also discussed what a future with Robinson could look like. The actor said he is open to getting married again despite previously believing he might not want to walk down the aisle a second time.

“I never really thought that I would be, but I am open to marriage again,” Mathison said. Children could also become part of that conversation.

Mathison shares two adult children, Lucas and Leila, with his former wife, Vanessa Mathison. Robinson, meanwhile, wants children of her own. Mathison said he previously had no plans to have more kids but is now willing to consider the possibility.

“I know that she wants kids,” he said. “That’s a boundary for her, which I think is amazing.” The actor acknowledged that becoming a father again at 57 would be a major decision, but said he remains open-minded about what the future could bring.

For now, Cameron Mathison and Taelyr Robinson appear focused on enjoying their relationship while navigating the differences that come with being from two generations.