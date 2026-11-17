Soap star Cameron Mathison (Drew) has teased what “General Hospital” fans can expect now that Ava (Maura West) and Drew are married. It’s not a marriage of love at all. Drew and Ava got married so they won’t have to testify against each other should they be arrested for Jack’s (Chris McKenna) murder. Considering Ava and Drew wouldn’t hesitate to throw each other under the bus, marriage was the best option, but it kicked off a whole new set of problems for the newlyweds. Mathison has opened up about the storyline that he never saw coming.

Cameron Mathison’s Excited for What’s Next on ‘General Hospital’

Speaking with TV Insider, Mathison admitted fans are in for one wild ride with Ava and Drew, who are blending their families. Their decision doesn’t just impact them but also their daughters Avery (Ayla Bullington) and Scout (Kayden Brenna Tokarski).

“Their parents are like, ‘You’ve got a new stepsister!’ At the same time, with all of this happening, Drew definitely doesn’t fully trust Ava. Ava definitely doesn’t fully trust Drew, so there are these underlying aspects. Even though they can’t testify against each other because they’re married, they’re still it for their own best interest, and Drew’s trying to keep his side of the street clean,” the soap star spilled.

While Mathison didn’t spill any details of the full fallout with their teenage daughters, he did tease that the aftermath of Drew and Ava’s marriage is so good.

“The bond of their trust gets tested more and more both with the Sonny [Corinthos, Maurice Benard] front and dealing with Avery. The story is so good and oftentimes very dramatic and very funny. So, there’s lots to come with the two of them, which I’m super happy about,” he expressed.

Drew and Ava teaming up was certainly not on Mathison’s bingo card for 2026. The Great American Family star admitted that it came out of nowhere for him because he simply doesn’t ask questions. Mathison has complete faith in the writers and executive producer Frank Valentini crafting a good story, so he shows up and does his job.

That being said, Mathison knows all too well that Drew isn’t a fan favorite on “General Hospital.” It used to bother him, but thanks to his girlfriend Taelyr Robinson, he has a new perspective on playing Drew. Robinson reminded him that if fans hate Drew, it means he’s doing a great job as an actor.

Will Ava and Drew Find Romance on ‘General Hospital’?

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One question on the minds of “General Hospital” fans has been whether romance will blossom between Drew and Ava. Their partnership started as revenge on Sonny, and their marriage is all about staying out of prison.

However, the duo has more in common than they realize. Neither of them is particularly loved in Port Charles, but they each have a couple of people in their corner. What they don’t have is someone who truly has their backs and a true love; both are things Drew and Ava each desperately want.

Mathison shared that he could see this marriage of necessity turning romantic, and he’s all for it.

“I definitely could because if they start to trust each other and be there for each other, especially if they have each other’s backs,” he stated before adding, “. I absolutely see that as a possibility in time, and it’d be a really fun dynamic if they continue to keep it sort of prickly. It could be a really fun couple if they’re never quite perfect, and some really fun dialogue if they’re needling each other like they did when they were burying Brennan’s body. There are a lot of ways they could go, and it could be great.”

Another reason the actor’s psyched about the current Ava and Drew drama, as well as a potential romance, is that he feels so lucky to be working with West. Mathison called the actress a “gem” and gushed over getting paired with her.

Make sure to keep watching the hit ABC soap to see the aftermath of Drew and Ava getting hitched.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.