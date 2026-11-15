‘Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Shares Heartfelt Message to Beloved Co-Star After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Soap star and sitcom icon Jackée Harry has issued a touching message to her beloved “Days of Our Lives’ co-star James Reynolds (Abe) after his Parkinson’s diagnosis was announced. Reynolds revealed the news earlier this week as Abe got diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease on the hit Peacock soap.

Jackée Harry’s Touching Message to ‘Days of Our Lives’ Co-Star James Reynolds

Taking to Instagram, Harry posted a photo of herself with “Days of Our Lives” legends Reynolds, Deidre Hall (Marlena), and Josh Taylor (Roman). It’s smiles all around for the four pals in the picture.

“What a week for our dear James Reynolds. ♥️ I’m so proud of my friend for sharing his Parkinson’s journey with the world. He’s been the heart of @dayspeacock for decades, and let me tell you, he’s a class act off camera, too! Now we get to tell a deeply personal and meaningful story together on screen. I have so much love for him and this incredible cast I’m lucky to call fam. 🤗,” she wrote as her caption.

A couple of “Days of Our Lives” stars hopped into the comments to share their love for Reynolds as art imitates life for the beloved soap legend.

“The very best! ❤️,” shared Martha Madison (Belle), while Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) left several heart emojis. Fans also jumped into the comments with some words for Reynolds.

“Bless you James Reynolds I’ve watched you for years,” stated a fan. One fan chimed in to say, “Long time Days fan, you are so much fun and glad you and James get to work together ❤️.”

A different fan added, “Very few actors are able to share personal things that they are going through in their own lives on screen! You are a brave man James Reynolds!” “I remember when Abe hit Salem. He’s always been one of my faves… and I truly respect and admire the courage of the man behind the character. Thank you James!’ ❤️⌛️❤️⌛️❤️⌛️” spilled a fan.

James Reynolds Speaks Out on Parkinson’s Diagnosis

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When Reynolds announced his diagnosis, he confirmed that his Parkinson’s disease was being written into “Days of Our Lives.” Fans knew something was up with Abe when he met with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) a few weeks ago after having tremors and memory issues.

“It kind of goes back to when I thought I was hiding it. The writers also wanted to incorporate because it was obvious. It was obvious. And we play life here,” he expressed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight discussing his disease.

Reynolds admitted that before he made his diagnosis known, he would find himself shaking and apologizing, even though he thought he was hiding it well.

“I find something different every day, and I realized just a couple weeks ago that I may have had this as long as 15 to 20 years ago,” Reynolds said.

Although the star didn’t reveal when he was officially diagnosed with Parkinson’s, “Days of Our Lives” films about 10 months in advance, so that means Reynolds has been keeping his diagnosis private for quite some time.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on Peacock.