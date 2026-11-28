“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of November 30 to December 4, hint at tense encounters, unexpected twists, and emotional moments in Port Charles.

Michael and Willow face off, while Dante begins questioning Michael’s intentions. Sonny also gets the chance to reconnect with his son.

Elsewhere, Valentin finds something to celebrate, and Michael makes a move that could bring further complications. Plus, Lucy is up to her old tricks.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 30:

Michael and Willow have it out.

Chase is gobsmacked.

Britt cautions Jude.

Josslyn explains her decision.

Ric apologizes to Elizabeth.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, December 1:

Dante questions Michael’s motives.

Brook Lynn seeks help from a surprising source.

Carly tries to reason with Britt.

Lulu makes a revelation.

Avery and Scout’s bond grows.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, December 2:

Sonny reunites with Michael.

Cody makes a risky decision.

Drew and Curtis strategize.

Lulu startles Dante.

Ava makes a plea.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, December 3:

Curtis shares good news.

Sonny reasons with Brook Lynn.

Rocco fesses up to Dante.

Scout confides in Molly.

Josslyn makes a mysterious call.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, December 4:

Valentin has cause for celebration.

Michael issues an ultimatum.

Carly debriefs with Lucas.

Lucy is up to her old tricks.

Emma is in a precarious position.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, November 23: Jason tried to get through to Josslyn, while Jude laid down the law with Hudson. Anna reassured Dante, and Britt’s curiosity was piqued. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn offered Cody some advice.

Tuesday, November 24: As Thanksgiving kicked off in Port Charles, Drew and Ava were stunned by an unexpected visitor. Willow received a pleasant surprise, while Lulu confided in Sonny.

Wednesday, November 25: Elizabeth hosted Friendsgiving, while Olivia tried to break the Quartermaine Thanksgiving curse. Ava encouraged Drew, and Molly received a holiday surprise. Meanwhile, Scout and Rocco came up with a plan.

Thursday, November 26: Anna grew suspicious of Vaughn and Joss’s relationship as the pair carried out a covert mission at the airport. Meanwhile, Portia considered confessing to her past misdeeds to escape Drew’s blackmail, while Obrecht grew increasingly concerned about Willow’s behavior. Jason safely secured Sasha at Robert and Holly’s home in Europe, but made a shocking discovery when he spotted Britt alive in Paris.

Friday, November 27: Preempted

Watch the latest “General Hospital” episodes weekdays on ABC.