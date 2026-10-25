All That Legacy, So Little Screen Time? ‘GH’ Fans Want These Characters Back

“General Hospital” has decades of family history to draw from, but some viewers are questioning why certain characters with deep Port Charles roots remain outside the action.

A recent social media discussion put the spotlight on three young characters whose connections stretch across several of the soap’s most established families. For fans responding, those ties should make them natural additions to the younger generation’s storylines.

Instead, “General Hospital” fans are asking why their lives are unfolding elsewhere when there could be so much waiting for them at home.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Question the Absence of Liz’s Sons

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, raised the issue on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

The duo wrote, “LEGACY-SHMEGACY: Why Does GH Refuse To Invest In Liz’s Children? Shouldn’t Cameron, Aidan, And Jake Be On-Screen And In Storylines?”

The question struck a chord with viewers who want Elizabeth Webber’s sons to have a more substantial presence in Port Charles.

“Yes, why are they not on, the kids are from legacy families, the Q, Spencer,and Webber,” one commenter wrote.

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Another offered a straightforward response: “We the fans feel the same way.”

One viewer also argued that the show already has characters worth developing, calling for more appearances from Elizabeth’s children, Leo, and Olivia rather than additional newcomers.

For these fans, the frustration goes beyond wanting a familiar face to stop by. They want the show to invest in characters who already have meaningful relationships and family connections waiting to be explored.

Cameron, Jake, and Aiden Have Deep Roots in Port Charles

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Elizabeth’s family history reaches back to the beginning of “General Hospital.”

She is the granddaughter of Dr. Steve Hardy, one of the soap’s original characters, and the daughter of Dr. Jeff Webber. That makes her sons part of the Hardy and Webber families, with additional connections through their fathers.

Cameron is Elizabeth’s son with Zander Smith. Jake’s father is Jason Morgan, connecting him to the Quartermaines, while Aiden’s father is Lucky Spencer, giving him ties to the Spencer family.

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Those connections were central to several fans’ responses, including one who pointed to the boys’ place in Steve and Audrey Hardy’s family.

Despite those roots, much of the brothers’ current lives is taking place away from the central action. Cameron is attending school in California, while Jake is studying art in Europe. Aiden recently turned 18 and is considering pastry school.

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Those paths give each brother his own interests and ambitions. However, viewers responding to the post would like to see their stories develop onscreen, with their relationships in Port Charles playing a bigger role.

“It’s time for Cameron & Jake to come home!! Liz needs her kids on the canvas! Even Hayden too,” one fan wrote.

The mention of Hayden Barnes broadened the request to another member of Elizabeth’s family. Hayden is Elizabeth’s half-sister, with the two learning in 2016 that they share a biological father, Jeff Webber.

For that commenter, rebuilding Elizabeth’s family presence could extend beyond bringing her sons home.

One Fan Finds a Funny Explanation for Jake’s Absence

While many responses focused on missed storyline opportunities, one viewer offered a playful explanation for why Jake has been away.

“Jake’s too busy winning cars in California under the alias ‘Hudson West’. We see you Jake Webber, and we’re gonna call your mama!!” the fan joked.

The comment referred to Hudson West, who portrayed Jake from 2016 to 2024 and recently appeared on “The Price Is Right,” where he won a car.

The joke brought some humor to a discussion otherwise centered on fans wanting more for Elizabeth’s children. It also showed how closely some viewers continue to follow the actors associated with these characters, even when their Port Charles counterparts are elsewhere.

Whether they were celebrating a game-show win or calling for a homecoming, the responses shared an interest in seeing these familiar faces again.

Cameron, Jake, and Aiden each have connections that could place them in stories involving multiple generations. For the fans speaking up, those relationships are a reason to bring them into the action and give Elizabeth’s family a stronger presence in Port Charles.