Which ‘General Hospital’ Reunion Has Fans Joking About the ‘Walking Dead’?

Being presumed dead doesn’t always mean a character’s story is finished in Port Charles. Sometimes, a familiar face returns years later, bringing unfinished business and a complicated romantic history along for the ride.

A recent “General Hospital” throwback reminded fans of one such reunion. While some followers fondly remembered the couple at the center of the story, another couldn’t resist making a joke about the soap’s habit of bringing people back.

The post also sparked memories of the actors who portrayed the returning character, including a daytime veteran whose career has taken him through several familiar fictional communities.

Bobbie Spencer Reunites With Roy DiLucca

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, shared the throwback on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1999: Bobbie Spencer was reunited with a (long) presumed-dead Roy DiLucca,” the duo wrote.

For longtime viewers, that brief description brought back a reunion roughly two decades in the making.

Asher Brauner originally portrayed Roy from 1978 to 1979. After being presumed dead, the character returned to Port Charles in 1999, with A Martinez taking over the role.

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That lengthy absence gave one “General Hospital” fan an opening for a playful response.

“Another GH: Walking Dead!” the fan wrote.

The joke fit a soap where an apparent death doesn’t necessarily close the door on a character’s future. In Roy’s case, his return also meant revisiting a relationship that some fans clearly hadn’t forgotten.

Fans Remember Roy and Bobbie’s Romance

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While the resurrection inspired some humor, other responses focused on Roy’s connection with Bobbie Spencer.

“I had loved them together after she and Tony divorced. I liked Roy,” one viewer shared.

Another follower remembered a detail that, in their recollection, made the reunion especially meaningful.

“It was the day after she had told someone he was the love of her life. I remember it too well,” the fan wrote.

That response showed how closely some viewers held onto the emotional details surrounding the characters. Years later, they remembered more than Roy’s unexpected reappearance. They also recalled what his return meant for Bobbie.

Although Bobbie was Roy’s most notable love, she wasn’t his only romantic connection in Port Charles. He also dated Felicia Scorpio during his time on the soap.

Still, Bobbie and Roy’s history was the relationship at the heart of this particular throwback, giving fans another opportunity to revisit their feelings about the pairing.

A Martinez’s Career Spans Several Daytime Soaps

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The comments also prompted discussion of the performers behind Roy, with viewers remembering both Brauner and Martinez.

For Martinez, Port Charles was one of several stops in a long daytime career.

He portrayed Cruz Castillo on “Santa Barbara” from 1984 to 1992 before later stepping into Roy’s shoes on “General Hospital.”

His other soap roles included Ray on “One Life to Live” from 2008 to 2009 and Ramon Montgomery on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 2011 to 2012.

He also portrayed Eduardo Hernandez on “Days of Our Lives” between 2015 and 2020.

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That collection of roles gives soap viewers plenty of reasons to recognize Martinez, even if they first discovered him somewhere other than Port Charles.

For the fans responding to this post, however, the focus was a man Bobbie had long believed was gone and the reunion that brought him back into her life.

Do you remember Roy’s return, and were you rooting for him and Bobbie?