Which ‘GH’ Supercouple Are Fans Still Holding Out Hope For?

Some soap romances keep fans invested long after the divorce papers are signed. New relationships may bring fresh possibilities, but they don’t always erase the appeal of a couple with decades of history.

A recent “General Hospital” wedding throwback had viewers reminiscing about one pair’s undeniable spark. For some, the memories were enough to renew their hopes for another reunion.

Others found themselves focused on a younger wedding guest whose relationship with the groom has changed dramatically since that day.

A Sonny and Carly Wedding Throwback

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to revisit Sonny Corinthos and Carly’s 2015 wedding.

“ON THIS DAY IN GENERAL HOSPITAL HISTORY 2015: Sonny and Carly said ‘I Do’ for the 5th time in a ceremony that featured Eden McCoy in her first appearance as Josslyn Jacks,” the duo wrote.

The occasion offered two reasons for fans to look back: another trip down the aisle for the longtime couple and the introduction of McCoy’s version of Carly’s daughter.

Sonny and Carly’s romantic history stretches across decades, with marriages, breakups, and reconciliations giving viewers plenty of reasons to cheer and occasionally question their relationship.

Their first marriage took place in 2000, while their 2015 wedding began another chapter that ultimately ended in divorce in 2022.

Along the way, Sonny’s presumed death brought another major complication. Carly exchanged vows with Jason Morgan in September 2021, only for Sonny’s return to upend their plans.

Despite everything that followed, some viewers still believe Sonny and Carly belong together.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Still Feel the Spark

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The throwback quickly prompted predictions that the former spouses would eventually find their way back to each other.

“Watch, they’ll get back together,” one “GH” fan wrote.

Another viewer left little doubt about their preferred pairing.

“For me it will always be Carly and Sonny!”

Even some fans enjoying Carly’s connection with Valentin Cassadine admitted that Sonny still holds a special place in their hearts.

“Miss them I love Carly and Val but Carly and Sonny had that spark,” one commenter shared.

Another expressed a similar preference.

“I like Carly and Valentin together but I have always preferred her with Sonny.”

Those responses suggest that, for these viewers, enjoying a new pairing doesn’t necessarily mean letting go of an old favorite.

The couple’s long history remains part of the attraction. After so many shared milestones and upheavals, a wedding photo can bring back more than memories of a single ceremony. It can remind fans why they became invested in the relationship in the first place.

Josslyn’s Changing Relationship With Sonny Draws Attention

The mention of McCoy’s first appearance also prompted discussion about Josslyn’s relationship with her former stepfather.

One “General Hospital” fan recalled a period when Josslyn had grown closer to Sonny, remembering scenes of them cooking together and her enthusiasm for his chili recipe.

The fan contrasted those warmer memories with her current attitude toward him, writing that Josslyn once “showed empathy and compassion.”

That reaction adds another layer to the wedding throwback. While some viewers see a reminder of a favorite romance, others remember a family dynamic they feel has been lost.

Josslyn’s efforts against Sonny, including her recent purchase of Piers 55 and 56 through JJE, have made that contrast especially noticeable for fans unhappy with their strained relationship.

The piers were previously owned by Sonny, giving the business move a personal dimension alongside the professional stakes.

Whether viewers are hoping for a romantic reunion or remembering a time when Sonny and Josslyn shared a closer bond, the post shows how much history remains tied to this family.

Are you still holding out hope for Sonny and Carly, or do you prefer seeing them build separate futures?