Which ‘GH’ Hunk Did Laura Wright Just Call Handsome? Fans Are Loving It

Soap villains can inspire strong reactions, but the actors behind them may be very different from their fictional counterparts. One familiar face is receiving plenty of affection from fans after a longtime “General Hospital” star celebrated the qualities that make him special to her.

Laura Wright’s message praised his kindness, generosity, and good looks, prompting a loving reply and warm wishes from viewers. Some couldn’t resist joking about his notorious character, while others hoped the soap would find a way to bring him back.

So, who has Laura Wright feeling grateful and fans celebrating both a real-life romance and a memorable villain? Read on to find out.

Laura Wright Shares a Loving Birthday Tribute

Laura Wright, who has portrayed Carly Spencer on “General Hospital” since 2005, took to Instagram to celebrate her partner, Wes Ramsey.

“This kind, generous, handsome man was born today, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Happy birthday, Wes Ramsey. I adore you,” she wrote.

Ramsey responded with a sweet reference to Wright’s Instagram handle, @welcometolaurasworld. His comment read, “Love my ‘Laura’s World’.”

The exchange gave fans a glimpse of the affection between the couple, whose history reaches back well before their relationship began.

Wright and Ramsey met in the early 2000s while both were appearing on “Guiding Light.” However, they didn’t begin their romantic relationship until 2017.

Years after first crossing paths through daytime television, they found a connection beyond their work. Wright’s birthday tribute offered a simple celebration of the man she knows away from the characters and storylines.

Fans Remember the Villain Behind the Familiar Face

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“General Hospital” fans know Ramsey as Peter August, the son of notorious villain Cesar Faison.

Ramsey began portraying Peter in 2017 and continued in the role until 2022, when the character was killed off. He returned as a ghostly Peter in 2026, haunting Anna Devane’s mind.

That character history made its way into the birthday responses, with one fan playfully mixing up the actor and his role.

“Happy Birthday, Peter… I mean Wes 😂,” the commenter wrote.

Another viewer appreciated the contrast between Wright’s description of Ramsey and the character he brought to the screen.

“So sweet. I’ll never get over how the nicest guys can play the best villains. Great acting!” the fan commented.

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For some fans, the tribute was another reminder that playing a threatening character says more about an actor’s performance than his personality. Wright’s words focused on kindness and generosity, offering a warmer picture than Peter’s reputation in Port Charles.

‘GH’ Fans Celebrate the Couple and Ask for More Ramsey

Other “General Hospital” fans kept their attention on Wright and Ramsey’s relationship.

“Love you two together!! Amazing!!” one commenter wrote.

Another paired birthday wishes with a request for the show, writing, “Happy Birthday!” before tagging the “GH” account and adding that it needed to bring Ramsey back.

The responses brought together appreciation for the couple and interest in the actor’s daytime work. While some fans asked for another appearance in Port Charles, others were simply happy to celebrate Ramsey’s birthday alongside Wright.

Whether fans remember him as Peter August or enjoy following the couple offscreen, Wright’s tribute gave them plenty to smile about.