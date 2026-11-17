It’s a rarity that the various Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in its Countdown to Christmas lineup can be seen anywhere other than Hallmark Channel and its streaming service, Hallmark+.

However, one highly anticipated movie will be making the leap to another streaming service: the Lacey Chabert-starring “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.”

Lacey Chabert’s Latest Heading to Disney+

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According to a news release, the anticipated new film — which is set in Florida’s Walt Disney World — will be streaming on Disney+ as of November 29, the day after it makes its debut on Hallmark Channel.

“Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together,” notes the movie’s synopsis.

“But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip,” adds the synopsis. “As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.”

In addition to Chabert and Van Winkle, “Holiday Ever After” also stars Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfree, Taegen Burns and Asher Alexander.

‘A Dream Come True

Hallmark Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ cast Bryce Durfee, Asher Alexander, Travis Van Winkle, Lacey Chabert, Taegen Burns, Richard Kind and Christy Carlson Romano.

When Chabert previously discussed the movie during in interview with People, she admitted that starring in Hallmark’s first-ever movie to be filmed at Walt Disney World was the thrill of a lifetime.

“I fell over when they called me and asked me to be a part of this,” Chabert recalled.

“It’s such a dream come true. I get so excited about every movie I have the chance to make for Hallmark,” she continued.

“We put our hearts and souls into them, and it’s just so nice to get to be a part of something that brings people joy, and to get to do it at a place that has brought me so much joy in my life, is a magical combination,” Chabert added.

As Chabert explained, Walt Disney World has long been a favorite family vacation spot.

“I love visiting here with my family, and I always thought it would make the absolute perfect setting for a Hallmark Christmas movie,” she added.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Parade Chabert admitted that making the movie was sheer wish fulfilment.

“It was a childhood dream come true. I felt like I was seven years old again walking down Main Street,” she said, recounting the experience of spending her days at the iconic Florida theme park.

“It’s a beautiful family story,” she added, describing the movie as being “really romantic.”

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True” premieres November 28 on Hallmark Channel, before streaming on Disney+ the following day, November 29.