Hallmark’s ‘Queen of Christmas’ Lacey Chabert Reveals How She Celebrates the Holidays

It’s no secret that Lacey Chabert is Hallmark Channel‘s reigning queen of Christmas movies. In fact, this year’s edition of the annual Countdown to Christmas lineup will feature Chabert’s 17th Hallmark holiday movie, having previously appeared in such festive favorites as “Haul Out the Holly,” “A Wish for Christmas” and many more.

Her latest is titled “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” marking the first-ever collaboration between Hallmark Channel and Disney, with the movie taking place within the iconic Florida theme park.

Her Holiday Traditions

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Clearly, Chabert is someone who knows her way around a Christmas tree — but how does she and her family spend the holidays when she’s not celebrating them onscreen in a Hallmark production?

She revealed the answer to that question in a recent interview with Parade, in which she recounts the holiday traditions that she and her family adhere to.

“My daughter is really into Elf on the Shelf [and] we’re writing letters to Santa, so the magic of the holidays is really special to us,” she said. “It’s a time, most importantly, to be with my family, with my parents, and my siblings.”

According to Chabert, she likes to keep things “relaxed at home,” but also admitted she has a tendency to start decorating early, wanting the “holidays to last as long as possible.”

Added Chabert: “It’s really the one time of year we all slow down, and I always take stock of what’s most important. I feel like I’ve been doing that a lot lately — [thinking of] the moments we share, the new memories we make, reflecting on past memories — it’s something really special to me.”

‘Holiday Ever After’

As mentioned, she’ll next be seen on Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.”

As she told Parade, making the movie fulfilled a long-time fantasy for her. “It was a childhood dream come true. I felt like I was sevem years old again walking down Main Street,” she said shooting the movie at the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together,” notes the movie’s synopsis. “But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.”

“It’s a beautiful family story,” she told Parade, describing the movie as “really romantic.”

In addition to Chabert and Van Winkle, “Holiday Ever After” also stars Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfree, Taegen Burns and Asher Alexander.

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” debuts Saturday, November 28 on Hallmark Channel.