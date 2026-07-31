Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Looks Back At Her ‘Mortifying’ First Kiss At Age 13 on ‘Party of Five’

Lacey Chabert has been making the rounds promoting her new Hallmark Channel series, “Paris Is Always a Good Idea.”

One of the stops on that promotional tour was NBC’s “Today with Jenna and Sheinelle,” where hosts Jenna Bush-Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked her to recall her first professional acting role.

‘Party of Five’ Memories

Getty Lacey Chabert for “Party Of Five” (1998)

“I was seven,” Chabert recalled.

“Then I was on ‘Party of Five’ from 11 until 17,” she continued, remembering her role in the beloved family draama.

That prompted Bush-Hager to remind Chabert that her first-ever kiss took place in front of the camera, in a scene she filmed for “Party of Five.”

“Mortifying,” Chabert remembered, and was then asked how old she was at the time.

“I think 13,” Chabert recalled. “But it’s — you are going through all these changes, and growing up in front of people. Looking back as an adult, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to be surrounded by.”

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‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’

Of course, Chabert also did was she was there to do: promote her new Hallmark series.

“It’s a sweeping romance,” she said of “Paris Is Always a Good Idea.”

“There’s three different timelines that we’re following,” she continued. “We’re in different countries. It’s gorgeous, it’s travel. It is also a family story. My character lost her mother 10 years prior, and it’s really about her courage to take that next step and open her heart again.”

She continued by stating, “But I loved it. It’s six episodes, so we have the chance to really delve into the stories. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

An Amazing Adventure

Previously, Chabert gushed about the experience of filming the limited series on location in the City of Light.

“I’ve had some pretty amazing adventures while working for Hallmark Channel,” Chabert said in a vieo she shared via Instagram, the Eiffel Tower looming behind her. “I’ve gotten to travel all over the world to places I may have never been otherwise.”

She continued, “And I love that when we’re on location, the location itself turns into a character in the movie or in the show. And this is certainly what is happening with ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea.’”

An Unexpected Journey

As Chabert explained in her “Today” interview, her new series encompasses a lot of different elements.

“Career-driven nonprofit executive Chelsea Martin (Chabert) travels to Paris with her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Scott Michael Foster) to secure a major donation but a heartfelt message from her late mother – and a loving push from her sister Annabelle (Rebecca Hanssen) – sends her on an unexpected journey to reconnect with the three great loves she once left behind,” reads the show’s official synopsis.

“From the rolling hills of Ireland to the magic of Paris and the sun-kissed vineyards of Spain,” the synopsis adds, “Chelsea retraces old footsteps and discovers that sometimes moving forward means first looking back.”

When Does ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ Premiere?

Lacey Chabert’s latest project streams on Hallmark+, debuting with the first two episodes on Thursday, July 30. New episodes will drop on subsequent Thursdays.