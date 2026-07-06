Lacey Chabert Reflects on the ‘Amazing Adventures’ Hallmark Has Brought Her

Lacey Chabert is looking back on the adventures she’s experienced during her many years with Hallmark while also giving fans a glimpse of her next unforgettable destination.

The “Queen of Hallmark” herself reflected on how filming for the network has taken her to incredible places around the world in a new promotional video for her upcoming Hallmark+ series, “Paris Is Always a Good Idea.” Standing in front of the sparkling Eiffel Tower, Chabert highlights the experience of filming on location for Hallmark projects ahead of the new series’ debut.

“Paris Is Always a Good Idea” will be a six-episode limited series for Hallmark+ based on the best-selling romance novel by Jenn McKinlay.

Chabert Loves That Locations in Hallmark Projects Become Characters

“I’ve had some pretty amazing adventures while working for Hallmark Channel,” Chabert said while the magnificent Eiffel Tower glows behind her. “I’ve gotten to travel all over the world to places I may have never been otherwise.”

She continued, “And I love that when we’re on location, the location itself turns into a character in the movie or in the show. And this is certainly what is happening with ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea.'”

The video cuts to shots of the Eiffel Tower sparkling while Chabert explains, “We are in the gorgeous city of Paris. We are taking our audience on a tour of Paris. And our audience is going to see as much of Paris as we’ve gotten to see, and it’s just spectacular.”

“It’s just a dreamy situation,” Chabert concludes with a wide grin while gesturing at the Eiffel Tower behind her.

All About the Hallmark+ Series ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’

The description of McKinlay’s novel reads, “A thirty-year-old woman retraces her gap year through Ireland, France, and Italy to find love—and herself,” per Penguin Random House.

Similarly, the show’s official synopsis from Hallmark Channel reads, “Career-driven nonprofit executive Chelsea Martin (Chabert) travels to Paris with her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Foster) to secure a major donation but a heartfelt message from her late mother – and a loving push from her sister Annabelle (Hanssen) – sends her on an unexpected journey to reconnect with the three great loves she once left behind. From the rolling hills of Ireland to the magic of Paris and the sun-kissed vineyards of Spain, Chelsea retraces old footsteps and discovers that sometimes moving forward means first looking back.”

Chabert was joined on location in Paris and Spain by Barbara Niven, Scott Michael Foster, Henry Czerny, and Rebecca Hanssen. The ensemble cast will also include Stephen Hagan, Julien Marlon Samani, and Alejandro Albarracín.

As well as leading the series, Chabert will serve as an executive producer.

The limited series “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” premieres on Thursday, July 30. The first two episodes will drop on release day, with subsequent episodes rolling out every Thursday until August 27.

McKinlay Praises Chabert for Bringing Her Beloved Character to Life

“No spoilers from the set but mad respect for how hard this cast and crew are working to create the adaptation of my novel Paris is Always a Good Idea into a streaming series for @hallmarkplus. I spent my set visit in awe of their hard work and artistry!” wrote McKinlay in her May 13 Instagram post.

McKinlay went on to thank Chabert for leading the series. “Also, @thereallacey is truly just the nicest person and I’m so grateful that she’s using her incredible talent to bring Chelsea to life. #parisisalwaysagoodidea

“They were filming at a castle, y’all!!! Amazing!!! 🏰” McKinlay said.

Chabert responded to McKinlay in the comments, writing, “So wonderful to finally meet you!!! It meant so much to have you there ❤️” The author wrote back, “Same! I loved every second of watching the process and you were so welcoming! I appreciate you and the cast and crew so much! 🩷”

Prior to her visit on set, the author expressed how excited she was over the entire cast of her novel’s adaptation.

“I’m so thrilled that the brilliant @barbaraniven is a part of the stellar cast for the @hallmarkplus adaptation of Paris is Always a Good Idea,” McKinlay wrote in the caption of her May 3 Instagram post.

She continued, “Seriously @thereallacey @scottmfoster @rebecca.hanssen and @realhenryczerny are just so perfectly cast. My novelist’s heart is so happy! I’m heading to the set soon and can’t wait to see them in…Action! LOL.”