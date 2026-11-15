Win $20,000 With the Hallmark Christmas Movie Trivia Game

Do you love Hallmark Christmas movies? Well, thanks to a new contest that offers some festive fun, you can now use your knowledge of the beloved seasonal stories to win prizes. That includes one lucky person who will walk away with $20,000!

Even Wrong Answers Could Help You Win

“Your next favorite Hallmark moment could come with a little extra magic! ✨❤️,” the Hallmark Channel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post telling fans about the new contest. “Test your Hallmark movie and series knowledge, play daily games, complete bonus activities, and earn entries for your chance to win a $20,000 Grand Prize, plus a $1000 weekly cash prize.”

When it comes to exact how to enter, Readers Digest explained that “[y]ou sign up for a free account at christmasmoviegame.hallmarkchannel.com, then start racking up entries.” How do you do that? Well, “logging in earns you one each day, and you can add more by answering the daily poll, checking in when a new movie premieres and playing trivia about this season’s premieres and classic titles.” Fortunately, while right answers earn you more entries, wrong answers also bump you up.

Hallmark Hallmark Christmas Movie Game

If you’re unsure if you have the kind of Hallmark Christmas movie knowledge you’ll need, it turns out that “the game is a sweepstakes based on chance, not skill, so you don’t need an encyclopedic memory of every Lacey Chabert movie to win,” according to Readers Digest. “You just need to keep showing up” and enjoying this bit of festive fun.

Of course, what might make things even more enjoyable is the fact that Hallmark and Spoonful of Comfort have come together to offer one winner a grand prize of $20,000 in cash, along with a $250 Spoonful of Comfort gift card. There will also be 11 winners of weekly prizes, which include $1,000 in cash and a Spoonful of Comfort care package.

Open to residents of all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. who are 18 or older, the game runs until 8:59 a.m. ET on Dec. 29.

Hallmark Fans Are Ready to Play This Festive Game…Are You?

Hallmark Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ from Hallmark

When Hallmark announced the holiday-related contest on Instagram, the post prompted plenty of reactions from exited fans of the channel’s festive films. For instance, one viewer of the seasonal stories left a comment, saying, “❤️🙌yes a Fabulous way Start my Day l love Watching Hallmark movies 🎬 every 🌙 🌃”

“A Hallmark knowledge quiz sounds like a sweet little challenge for movie-loving hearts! The holiday details always deserve attention 🎄🎬💖,” someone else wrote.

Another fan of both Hallmark Christmas movies and this particular contest added, “Ty. I play daily 🤗”

Want to get an idea of how you would do when it comes to Hallmark Christmas movie trivia? Try to answer the questions below:

Where do the brothers find the infant in 2022’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby”? Who plays Faith Spelman in 2026’s “The Christmas Card”? Which Hallmark Christmas movie features a department store employee who discovers she is dating a prince? Why do the estranged sisters travel to the French Alps in 2025’s “An Alpine Holiday”? Which actress stars in 2020’s “Christmas Tree Lane” with Andrew Walker?

Answers: