3 Amy Acker Movies to Add to Your Watchlist Alongside ‘My Christmas Cowboy’ for the Perfect Hallmark Marathon

Amy Acker is giving Hallmark fans another reason to revisit some of their favorite movies this holiday season. The actress is returning to the network with “My Christmas Cowboy,” her first Hallmark Christmas movie since 2021. But if fans are looking for more Acker movies to add to their watchlists, there are already three titles worth checking out.

Honestly, Acker has appeared in several different types of Hallmark romances, from a story involving a bestselling novelist to a holiday movie centered around ballet. And with her latest project pairing her with Luke Macfarlane, it seems like a good time to look back at some of her previous work with the network.

Yep, before tuning in to “My Christmas Cowboy,” here are three Amy Acker Hallmark movies fans can revisit.

‘A Novel Romance’ (2015)

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One of Acker’s earlier Hallmark projects was “A Novel Romance,” which also stars Dylan Bruce.

Acker plays Sophie, a book critic who develops feelings for a bestselling romance author (Bruce), unaware that he’s the same writer whose latest novel she recently criticized.

Let’s be real, a romance involving a book critic and the author she’s been reviewing is a pretty fun premise. It’s also a nice opportunity for fans to see Acker in a different kind of Hallmark love story.

‘A Nutcracker Christmas’ (2016)

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A year later, Acker returned to Hallmark with “A Nutcracker Christmas,” starring alongside Sascha Radetsky and Sophia Lucia.

She plays Lily, a former ballerina who finds herself reconnecting with the dance world after her niece is cast in the lead role of a production of The Nutcracker. However, returning to the world she once left behind also means confronting some of her past, including her former relationship with the production’s director (Radetsky).

Yep, this one brings together Christmas, ballet, family, and a little romance. It also gives Acker another opportunity to lead a holiday story with a different setting from the small-town Christmas romances Hallmark fans know so well.

‘Crashing Through the Snow’ (2021)

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Most recently, Acker starred in “Crashing Through the Snow” alongside Warren Christie.

Acker plays Maggie, whose Christmas plans take an unexpected turn when she travels to Aspen with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. The two eventually join forces with the girlfriend’s brother (Christie) to try to save the holiday.

It seems like this movie has plenty of the holiday chaos and romance that make Hallmark Christmas movies so much fun. And honestly, it’s a good one to revisit before Acker’s newest holiday project.

Hallmark Fans Are Excited to See Amy Acker Return

Of course, Acker’s return has already gotten viewers talking. Fans took to r/HallmarkMovies to share their thoughts about “My Christmas Cowboy,” with several expressing excitement about seeing her alongside Macfarlane in a Reddit thread.

One viewer shared:

“Oh I love this coupling!!! Love both these actors! Super excited for this film!!! 😃😃”

Another fan was happy to see Acker back on screen, commenting:

“Glad to see Amy acting again!”

Macfarlane received some love, too, with another viewer writing:

“His acting and movies are great!”

Yep, it seems like there’s plenty of interest in this new pairing.

One fan had a lot to say about Macfarlane’s character, while also praising Acker:

“Wait wait wait. You’re telling me that there is a movie called My Christmas Cowboy. It has Luke McFarlane in it. And he’s playing straight? Say it ain’t so… It was right there, Hallmark. Right there. It’s a good thing that I like Amy Acker so much (Root! Amongst other roles) or this might have been a skip from the beginning… And I just noticed that it’s written by Amy too. That could be interesting.”

On a different Reddit thread, another viewer also shared their thoughts about wanting to see Macfarlane portray a different kind of Hallmark leading man:

“I wish Luke would portray a gay man in a Hallmark movie, but maybe I just want to see that as a gay guy – I have such a crush on him”

And someone else wondered whether this was Acker’s first movie with the network, writing:

“Is this Amy Ackers first Hallmark film? From this it looks like she can really pull of a Hallmark script, I’m excited!”

Let’s be real, Acker’s return gives viewers a great excuse to revisit her earlier Hallmark movies. With three previous films to add to the watchlist and a new Christmas romance on the way, it seems like fans have a little holiday movie marathon ahead of them.

“My Christmas Cowboy” premieres Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.