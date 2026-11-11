Victor Webster Looks More Handsome Than Ever in Latest Photos That Have Fans Absolutely Swooning

Victor Webster is giving fans a glimpse into his recent European travels, and it’s easy to see why his latest photo dump is getting so much attention! The Hallmark favorite recently shared more photos from his time abroad, kicking things off with a particularly striking shot of himself.

Fans were quick to head to the comments with compliments for the beloved actor, with many pointing out just how handsome he looks. Others couldn’t help but wonder what brought Webster abroad in the first place. Is he enjoying some well-deserved time off, or could there be a new project keeping him busy? For now, he’s just keeping fans guessing!

Webster Lets His Latest Photo Dump Speak for Itself

The “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” star didn’t even need a caption for his latest update. Webster shared the collection of photos on Instagram on Nov. 11 with the song “Malta Vibes” by Greekish Dane and Mr. Malta, letting the snapshots do all the talking. And judging by the fan reactions, he certainty didn’t need to say much to get everyone’s attention:

“What a handsome gentleman and his unique view of the world! Victor, I guess you didn’t want to distract from these fantastic shots with your James Bond persona 😏😉…I have to admit, even without a mustache and in an elegant shirt, you attract the camera’s attention. 👌However, your brilliance hasn’t dimmed your photos, which always brighten my smile…😊 Have a great day!!! 🤗.”

“Hi handsome the picture of you is perfect the rest of them are very nice but the one of you is the best ❤️.”

“The jewel tones in your burgundy shirt against the deep blue walls make for a stunning photo .”

“The photos are breathtaking. Thank you for sharing your journey with us.”

This isn’t the first time Webster has given fans a look at his Malta travels in recent weeks.

At the end of October, the actor shared a couple more photo dumps featuring more memories from his stay in Malta, with snapshots of beautiful waterfront scenery, impressive architecture, and picturesque city views.

“One of my all time favorite places to film! 🇲🇹🙌,” fellow Hallmark hunk Will Kemp commented on his Oct. 23 post, adding a Malta flag emoji.

Webster’s Malta posts also featured a much dressier side of the actor, including sharp snaps that had fans comparing him to James Bond. “007… all that’s missing is the Bond girl,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Though the actor didn’t offer fans any insight into his travels, another fan observed that he was spotted filming while in Malta.

“I saw you filming at fort st Elmo I was gutted I didn’t get a photo with you,” the fan commented, referring to Fort Saint Elmo, which is a historic star fort in Valletta, Malta. Webster responded to the fan by writing, “should have come said hi.”

Webster Recently Starred in the New Hallmark Holiday Movie ”Tis the Season for Setups’

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” is a Hallmark Christmas romantic comedy that originally premiered on October 16, 2026 on Hallmark Channel, as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

It stars Webster as Ridge, Amanda Schull as Lexi, and Barbara Niven as June.

The official synopsis of the film is: “Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results,” per Hallmark Channel.