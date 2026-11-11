Hallmark Alum’s Dear Child Involved in Life-Ending Car Accident – Father Issues Heartfelt Statement

Jack Sabato, the 32-year-old son of actors Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabato Jr., was involved in a car accident in the early morning hours of Monday, November 9, Alaska Public Media reports. The crash ended the life of a pedestrian who was struck during the accident. Jack’s medical condition is currently unclear, but he’s alive and not currently hospitalized.

Getty Virginia Madsen celebrates the 20th anniversary of “Sideways” in 2024.

Madsen is Hallmark alum who starred in the Hallmark limited Christmas series “Holidazed,” which premiered in November 2024. It later She’s best known for her unforgettable roles in 1992’s “Candyman” and 2004’s “Sideways,” which for which she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars.

She and Antonio welcomed Jack in August 1994. The pair dated for several years in the early to late ’90s.

Virginia Madsen’s Son Thought He Hit an Animal, According to Emergency Call

The Alaska Public Media report says shortly after the accident, which happened in Anchorage, Jack called police and reported that he’d hit an animal. The outlet cites a police document they obtained, which says Jack explained to law enforcement that he was driving for the food delivery app DoorDash when something appeared in the road, which he struck, damaging his headlight. The report also states he told officers he didn’t realize he’d struck a person.

The outlet points out Anchorage has an ongoing problem with pedestrians being struck, and that this incident marks the ninth such incident this year.

Antonio Sabato Jr. Speaks Out After Son’s Car Accident

Getty Antonio Sabato Jr. at an event in 2016.

TMZ says they were told by Antonio, “We all just found out the terrible news and our family is digesting this horrible news and asking for privacy in this devastating news. Thank you.”

The outlet noted he also said he has not yet spoken to his son since the incident.

Jack is Virginia’s only child. Antonio has three. Jack is his oldest, and he welcomed a daughter in 2002 with Kristin Rossetti, and a son with Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes in 2011.

He dated Kristin from the early to late 2000s, and was married to Cheryl from 2012 to 2018, although they announced their split in 2016.

Virginia Madsen Previously Discussed Her Son

In a 2007 interview, Virginia said she was homeschooling Jack after having recently moved to New York City, despite being “not a city girl.” She said the move at first overwhelmed the then-12-year-old, but he took a liking to the city after getting adjusted and even said he wanted to move back when he grew up.

He and his mom and relocated there for her to shoot her film “Diminished Capacity.”