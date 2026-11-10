Tamera Mowry Housley Shares Holiday Decorating Tips: ‘Christmas Isn’t Just About the Tree & Wreath’

The holiday season is almost here, and Tamera Mowry Housley is giving Hallmark fans another reason to get excited about Christmas. With her upcoming movie, “Mistletoe and Mimosas,” set to premiere soon, the actress is sharing some festive decorating inspiration that fans can try at home.

Housley has been taking fans along for a special countdown to the movie, sharing everything from holiday recipes to decorating ideas. Her latest Instagram post focuses on something that sometimes gets overlooked when putting together Christmas decorations: the centerpiece.

Yep, the Christmas tree and wreath are usually the stars of holiday decorating, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the house should miss out on some festive magic. And honestly, Housley’s latest creation looks like a pretty fun way to bring a little extra Christmas spirit to the dining room.

Here’s what she shared with fans and how to recreate the look.

Tamera Mowry Housley Shows Fans How to Make a Christmas Centerpiece

In her latest Instagram post, (seen above) Housley puts together a Christmas centerpiece from scratch. She explained why she wanted to give this particular decoration some attention in her caption:

“The tree and the wreath get all the attention, but the centerpiece is what pulls the whole room together. Today we built one from scratch, and I’m a little obsessed 😍”

Let’s be real, it’s easy to focus on the big decorations when getting ready for Christmas. However, a tablescape can make a room feel just as festive, especially when friends and family gather for the holidays.

Housley’s centerpiece combines natural greenery with traditional Christmas colors and a few decorative touches. It also seems like a project that fans can have some fun customizing to match their own holiday decorating styles.

She didn’t leave fans guessing about what they would need, either. Housley included a complete supply list and instructions for putting everything together.

“What you need: Round woven tray

Rustic stone vase

Fresh cedar and pine greenery

Pinecone garland

Red berry stems

Fairy lights

Gold reindeer

White pumpkin candle

Burgundy velvet ribbon

Moss to fill the gaps How to make it: Set the vase in the center of the tray Wrap the pinecone garland and greenery around the base Fill the vase with cedar, pine and berry stems Weave in the fairy lights Add the reindeer, candle and moss Finish with a bow on the neck of the vase”

Yep, those finishing touches are what help bring the entire arrangement together. The gold reindeer and white pumpkin candle add a little personality, while the fairy lights give the centerpiece that warm Christmas glow.

Honestly, fans don’t have to recreate every detail exactly to get some inspiration from this idea. Swapping out the ribbon or adding different seasonal decorations could make it feel more personal.

Tamera Mowry Housley Gets Christmas Decorating Inspiration From Movie Sets

Housley also gave fans a little behind-the-scenes insight into where some of her holiday decorating inspiration comes from. As it turns out, her Christmas movie sets are a pretty good place to find ideas.

She shared:

“Little secret: some of my favorite decor ideas come from walking around my Christmas movie sets 🎬 And you’ll see this beauty again soon on my holiday tablescape.”

It seems like working on holiday movies has given Housley plenty of opportunities to pick up decorating inspiration along the way. And this isn’t the first time she’s passed some of that festive inspiration along to fans, either.

On November 9, she gave followers a closer look at how to put together a beautiful holiday-themed charcuterie board (seen below), sharing ideas for creating their own festive spread at home. Yep, she’s giving fans plenty of reasons to get creative ahead of Christmas, whether they’re decorating the dining room or putting together something special for holiday guests.

Honestly, it’s fun seeing how Housley brings some of that Christmas movie magic into everyday holiday celebrations. And fans will soon get another chance to see her in a festive setting when “Mistletoe and Mimosas” makes its debut.

When Does ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ Premiere on Hallmark?

Housley stars in “Mistletoe and Mimosas” alongside Hallmark fan-favorite Kristoffer Polaha.

According to Hallmark’s official movie synopsis, the movie follows Claire Bennett (Housley), who inherits her late uncle’s struggling Christmas-themed bar in upstate New York. When Zach (Polaha), the manager of a rival club, expresses interest in buying it, Claire challenges him to a series of holiday competitions. But as the festivities unfold, their business rivalry takes an unexpected romantic turn.

Let’s be real, a little friendly contest and an unexpected Christmas romance sound like a fun combination for a Hallmark holiday movie.

Fans can catch Housley and Polaha together when “Mistletoe and Mimosas” premieres Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.

And if Housley’s latest centerpiece has fans feeling inspired, there’s still time to add a few festive touches around the house before settling in for the premiere.