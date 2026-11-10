Enjoy a Day of Christmas Romance By Watching 12 Cozy Hallmark Movies Tomorrow — Nov. 11

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Nine Lives of Christmas” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Fireman Zachary Stone (Routh) is a confirmed bachelor who doesn’t believe in love or commitment. When a stray tabby cat named Ambrose shows up at his door, Zachary takes him in and slowly starts to see that a little companionship might not be so bad after all. Zachary’s commitment to solitude is further challenged when he meets Marilee (Sustad), an animal lover and veterinary student who teaches Zachary how to care for his new feline roommate. Chemistry immediately develops between the two, but will they find a way together despite themselves?

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2014.

‘A Novel Noel’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Novel Noel” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “A Novel Noel” (per Hallmark Mystery): A successful New York City book editor (Gonzalo), who is losing touch with her passion after a few setbacks this year learns she was chosen to run a bookstore in the small town of Saint Ives for the month of December. While realizing a childhood dream, but butting heads with the handsome son (Penny) of the bookstore owners, she comes to realize that her love for bringing out the creativity of others is still her true calling, and untapped talent (and love) can be found anywhere… even in the writings of a cranky business-minded man, especially at Christmas.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny.

“A Novel Noel” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 21, 2024.

‘Everything Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Everything Christmas” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Everything Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lori Jo’s love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori, where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl and Jason, and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

Starring Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier and Matt Wells.

“Everything Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2023.

‘To All a Good Night’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “To All a Good Night” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “To All a Good Night” (per Hallmark Mystery): A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé.

“To All a Good Night” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 7, 2023.

‘Crashing Through the Snow’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Crashing Through the Snow” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Crashing Through the Snow” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister’s perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.

Starring Amy Acker, Warren Christie and Brooke Nevin.

“Crashing Through the Snow” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 10, 2021.

‘Small Town Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Small Town Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. Back then, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write the book that is shaping her life and especially her holiday season.

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Ashley Newbrough.

“Small Town Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 16, 2018.

‘Snow Bride’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Snow Bride” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Snow Bride” (per the Hallmark Channel): Greta Kaine (Katrina Law) is always in search of juicy gossip. As a tabloid reporter at “Pulse! Gossip” in Los Angeles, it’s her job to expose the rich and famous for the entertainment of the magazine’s readers. So when word gets out that one of the late Senator Tannehill’s two sons might be proposing marriage at the family’s Big Bear compound during Christmas, Greta and her chief rival Wes (Tom Lenk) are challenged by their old-school editor to get the scoop. There’s incentive to be the first, too– the editorship of the magazine’s new online incarnation.

Greta’s assistant tells her that Wes has a head start to snowy Big Bear, so she dashes to the mountain resort. When she mistakenly ends up as a guest of the family, she’s in the middle of what could be her best story yet! However, she soon discovers that the family, including matriarch Maggie Tannenhill (Patricia Richardson) and caretaker Peters (Robert Curtis Brown), are more down-to-earth than she ever gave them credit for. Increasingly guilt-ridden about her game of subterfuge, Greta must make a decision: how far will she go for the sake of a story?

“Snow Bride” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2013.

‘All I Need for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “All I Need for Christmas” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “All I Need for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie has been trying for years to break in as a singer/songwriter. Now faced with challenges of new apps and social media, Maggie fears she’s outdated and unable to compete in a tech-savvy world. While helping her parents on their farm at Christmastime, she meets Archer, an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone. Archer is developing large-scale apps and is a tech enthusiast. At first, Maggie blames him for all of her songwriting woes. To her surprise, he encourages her to get back in touch with music that really matters and write from the heart; tech can be used in a supportive role to help her achieve her dreams without replacing the art of songwriting. Archer is dealing with loss of family, and through her tight family bonds, Maggie helps Archer find ways of moving beyond years of family feuding. In this holiday romance, Maggie and Archer both discover there is merit in preserving the tried and true while making room for new ideas and methods to bring people together and help make dreams come true.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte.

“All I Need for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 12, 2024.

‘Christmas on Call’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas on Call” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Christmas on Call” (per the Hallmark Channel): In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia, it’s clear that they’re starting to fall for each other. As the local First Responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy.

Starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain with a cameo appearance by Donna Kelce.

“Christmas on Call” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2024.

‘The Christmas Note’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Note” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “The Christmas Note” (per Hallmark Mystery): Having just moved back to her hometown with her young son but without her serviceman husband, Gretchen Daniels (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. She discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa (Leah Gibson), which makes her an ally in a quest to find the neighbor’s sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they’re no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives.

“The Christmas Note” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 29, 2015.

‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Veteran’s Christmas” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “A Veteran’s Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

“A Veteran’s Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 11, 2018.

‘Merry Memories’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Memories” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Merry Memories” (per the Hallmark Channel): Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas. When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control. As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions – and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.

Starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan.

“Merry Memories” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2026.