Alison Sweeney Reveals Why She Adores Working With Co-Star Ashley Williams

With the holiday season just around the corner, Alison Sweeney is giving Hallmark fans another reason to get excited about her upcoming Christmas movie with Ashley Williams. The two actresses are teaming up for the festive new film, “Miles to Christmas,” which premieres later this month, and it sounds like their time working together has been every bit as delightful as fans might hope.

In fact, Sweeney recently took to social media to share an adorable tribute to her co-star and friend, as well as offering a fun, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the special bond they share both on and off screen. This isn’t the first time the Hallmark favorites have teamed up, either! Sweeney and Williams previous starred together in the 2025 movies “To Barcelona, With Love” and “To Barcelona, Forever,” which followed their characters on a romantic adventure in Spain.

Now, they’re trading the Spanish sunshine for Christmas cheer! And while we’re already looking forward to seeing these two bring some more holiday magic to Hallmark Channel, Sweeney’s heartfelt shoutout makes their latest reunion all the more special.

Sweeney Shares Sweet Message to Williams Ahead of ‘Miles to Christmas’ Premiere

“So, I must share this because you all need to know why I adore working with @ashleywilliamsandcompany so much,” Sweeney wrote in the caption of her Nov. 10 Instagram Reel, making it clear she just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to shine a little spotlight on her Hallmark co-star and friend.

The actress went on to praise Williams’ infectious sense of humor and spontaneous personality, noting how effortlessly she brings both comedy and romance to everything she does. “She’s funny and delightfully spontaneous in any given situation,” Sweeney wrote. She continued, “Inevitably, comedy & romance both come from the heart Ash brings to everything she does.”

Wrapping up her tribute, Sweeney expressed how fortunate she feels to call Williams a friend and how grateful she is to share the screen with her in their upcoming holiday movie. “I’m so lucky to be her friend & grateful to work with her on #MilesToChristmas 🎄🚛,” Sweeney concluded.

Sweeney wasn’t the only one feeling the love! Fans also chimed in with sweet messages of their own, sharing their excitement over seeing the two Hallmark stars reunite for another movie:

“I love both of you! ❤️ I can’t wait to see this movie!”

“I wanna be one of the two people on set in silence just to see these two work together!”

“And that adoration carries through in your work together 🙌🏼.”

“No one ever looks like they’re having more fun than Ashley.”

“Love the two of you together!!! So much fun on and off screen!!”

All About Sweeney & Williams’ Upcoming Movie ‘Miles to Christmas’

“Miles to Christmas” is a Hallmark Channel original holiday movie that will be premiering during the network’s beloved annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. And fellow Hallmark favorite, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, is the director of the movie!