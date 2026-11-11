Here’s How Hallmark Fans Can Meet Lacey Chabert & Travis Van Winkle Ahead of Their New Christmas Movie Premiere

Hallmark fans, consider this your early Christmas present!
If meeting some of your favorite Hallmark stars is on your holiday wish list, you’re in luck! Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle are making a very special appearance later this month, giving fans the chance to meet them before their upcoming Christmas movie lights up their screens.
The beloved co-stars of “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” will be stopping by Orlando, Florida, for a meet and greet. So, if you’re in the area, you might want to make room in your holiday plans for a little Hallmark magic.
Read on for all the exciting details below!
When & Where to Meet Chabert & Van Winkle Later This Month
According to a November 10 Instagram post from the official Hallmark account, fans hoping to meet the two stars will want to mark their calendars for Wednesday, November 19, where Chabert and Van Winkle will be making a special appearance at Ryan’s Hallmark Shop in Orlando, Florida.
Fans in the comments couldn’t contain their excitement over the possibility of getting to meet two of their favorite Hallmark stars:
“Meeting Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle at a Hallmark shop in Orlando sounds like a Christmas movie scene come to life 🎄💖✨.”
“So excited for this! My schedule aligned and I am off that day I can’t wait to visit and meet the women who inspired my love for acting! (And of course Hallmark 😄).”
“So awesome. Would love to come to this one.🧡🧡🙏🙏.”
Here’s everything fans need to know before they go:
- Date: Wednesday, November 19
- Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: Ryan’s Hallmark Shop
- Address: 4066 W. Town Center Blvd., Orlando, FL
- Guests: Lacey Chabert & Travis Van Winkle
One important thing to keep in mind: the meet and greet is first come, first served, so fans will want to plan accordingly!
All About Chabert & Van Winkle’s ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’
“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” is a Hallmark Channel original holiday movie and the first-ever collaboration between Hallmark and Disney.
- Release Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026 (with subsequent airings on Hallmark Channel and next-day streaming on Hallmark+)
- Director & Writer: Ryan Landels
- Starring:
- Lacey Chabert as Lindsey
- Travis Van Winkle as Philip
- Christy Carlson Romano as Nicole
- Richard Kind as Alan
- Bryce Durfee as Sam
- Taegen Burns as Kiera
- Asher Alexander as Jay
- Plot Summary (per Hallmark Channel): “Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.”
Here’s How Hallmark Fans Can Meet Lacey Chabert & Travis Van Winkle Ahead of Their New Christmas Movie Premiere